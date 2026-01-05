Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Sean Durzi, Jordan Eberle, Matt Boldy)
We have a five-game slate in the NHL on Monday night, giving us a handful of games to choose from for our player props.
My best NHL prop bets for Monday night are targeting Sean Durzi, Jordan Eberle, and Matt Boldy.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Jan. 5.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Sean Durzi OVER 0.5 Assists (+195) at Rangers
- Jordan Eberle OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Flames
- Matt Boldy Anytime Goalscorer (+140) at Kings
Sean Durzi OVER 0.5 Assists (+195) at Rangers
The Mammoth are one of my NHL best bets tonight, and defenseman Sean Durzi has been helping them score as of late.
Durzi played just two games before being injured for over a month, and didn’t really put up many points when he returned in late November. However, that’s changed in recent weeks.
The defenseman has an assist in three straight games and seven of his last eight dating back to December 16. He plays on the top pair, averaging over 20 minutes per game, and quarterbacks the second power-play unit as well.
I’m not sure how long Durzi can stay hot for, but let’s try to ride it here at this +195 price.
Jordan Eberle OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Flames
The Seattle Kraken are hot, and so is their captain.
Jordan Eberle brings a six-game point streak into Calgary on Monday night, and he had a terrific month of December as a whole. Since December 1, Eberle has 13 points in his last 15 games, and recorded a point in 12 of those 15 contests.
He is now up to 27 points in 39 games on the season after a down November, surpassing last year’s point total of 26 in 42 games.
Eberle plays on the top line and power-play unit, giving him plenty of opportunities to find the scoresheet.
Matt Boldy Anytime Goalscorer (+140) at Kings
The Wild are another one of my NHL best bets for tonight, and Matt Boldy is one of the reasons why. The Minnesota winger is flying under the radar as one of the best goalscorers in the league this season, and we’re still getting a solid +140 price for him to score.
Boldy trails only Nathan MacKinnon with 26 goals this season, including one on Saturday against these Kings. He’s found the back of the net with regularity this season, scoring in 22 of 43 games thus far.
The Wild winger has nine goals in his last 11 games to boot, finding twine in seven of those games.
