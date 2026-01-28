Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Zach Werenski, Brock Nelson, Anthony Duclair)

There are just three games in the NHL on Wednesday night, but that’s all we need to get some player props going.

I swept my picks last night with Cole Caufield lighting the lamp, Dougie Hamilton recording an assist, and Macklin Celebrini having himself a game in Vancouver.

I’m targeting Zach Werenski, Brock Nelson, and Anthony Duclair for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

Zach Werenski Anytime Goalscorer (+310) vs. Flyers

Brock Nelson OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115) at Senators

Anthony Duclair OVER 0.5 Points (+115) vs. Rangers

Zach Werenski is making some noise in the Norris Trophy conversation thanks to his defensemen-leading 19 goals on the season. He’s been on fire since just before Christmas, scoring 10 goals and adding 12 assists for 22 points in 15 games.

It’s undoubtedly safer to take Werenski to record a point, but that’s at -250, and an assist is -160. The Flyers have allowed goals to Tony DeAngelo and Cale Makar in their last two games. Werenski is a good look to find twine tonight at this +310 price.

Brock Nelson has been a great second-line center for the Avalanche since Colorado traded for him at last year’s deadline. He provides a good second option behind one of the best players in the world, so teams make sure they get their best defensive matchups against Nathan MacKinnon, leaving Nelson some room to work.

The veteran only has 116 shots on goal in 50 games this season, but he’ss been firing the puck more in recent weeks. Nelson has at least four SOG, let alone three, in five of his last six games and eight of 11 games this month. He’s racked up 40 SOG in those 11 games, an average of over three per contest.

That stretch this month includes four road games with at least 4 SOG, and he had 3 SOG at Vegas before that. This is a great price to get 3+ SOG (+115) and going up to 4+ SOG (+285) could be worth a sprinkle as well.

Anthony Duclair is heating up on Long Island. He’s getting a chance to play in the top six, and he’s making the most of it.

Duclair opened 2026 with a bang, returning from injury with a hat trick and two assists for five points in a 9-0 win over the Devils. He’s now up to 12 points in 10 January games, and had two assists in Philadelphia last time out.

The Islanders are one of my NHL best bets today, and Duclair is a good bet at plus odds to keep his hot streak going.

