Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Charlie McAvoy, Alex Tuch, Adam Fox)

We have just two games in the NHL on Wednesday night after a massive 15-game slate last night.

I’m looking at Alex Tuch, Charlie McAvoy, and Adam Fox for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 25.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Charlie McAvoy OVER 0.5 Points (-135) at Sabres

Alex Tuch Anytime Goalscorer (+185) vs. Bruins

Adam Fox OVER 0.5 Assists (+100) at Maple Leafs

Charlie McAvoy is just two points shy of his career high in points with a few weeks left in the season. He has 54 points through 59 games, and he had 56 points in 78 games back in the 2021-22 season.

The defenseman has been especially hot in the second half. He has a point in 10 of 11 games since March 3, and 19 of 21 games since January 22.

I’m not expecting the Bruins to score many goals tonight, which explains this -135 price, but McAvoy is usually in on the action for Boston.

Alex Tuch is one goal shy of his second straight 30-goal season, and I think he gets it tonight against Boston.

The veteran winger scored in Anaheim last time out and now has 7 goals in his last 11 games, lighting the lamp in 6 of those contests.

The Maple Leafs put up four on the Bruins last night, and now the Sabres get a tired Boston squad at home. Look for Tuch to stay hot at this +185 price.

The Rangers have been road warriors this season, and so has Adam Fox. The defenseman has 37 points in 44 games overall, but a whopping 27 of those points have come in 23 road games, while he has just 10 points in 21 games at Madison Square Garden.

Fox had an assist in two straight games and four of five before the 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Monday night, and he still has 8 assists in his last 11 games.

I like the Rangers tonight in Toronto, and I like Fox to get on the scoresheet with an assist.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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