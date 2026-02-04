Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Charlie McAvoy, Nick Suzuki, Joel Eriksson Ek)

There is a 10-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday night ahead of the Olympic break this weekend.

Tim Stutzle lit the lamp last night and Darren Raddysh went over his shots on goal to give us a profitable Tuesday.

I’m targeting Charlie McAvoy, Nick Suzuki, and Joel Eriksson Ek for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 4

Charlie McAvoy OVER 0.5 Assists (-130) at Panthers

Nick Suzuki OVER 0.5 Assists (-148) at Jets

Joel Eriksson Ek Anytime Goalscorer (+200) at Predators

Charlie McAvoy and the Bruins are back in action tonight after blowing a 5-1 lead in the Stadium Series on Sunday night. McAvoy extended his point streak with two assists in that one, giving him nine points (one goal, eight assists) during his six-game streak.

McAvoy has been a consistent contributor on the blue line for the Bruins. He has 19 points in his last 16 games, finding the scoresheet in all but two of those contests.

The Panthers have lost four games in a row, allowing 16 goals in that stretch. The Bruins should get at least a few goals tonight in Florida, and McAvoy should be in on the action.

The Canadiens are one of my NHL best bets tonight, and Nick Suzuki is part of the reason why. He has 65 points in 56 games this season, 47 of which have come via the assist.

Suzuki is on a three-game point and assist streak, with two goals and four assists in that span. In the past month, Suzuki has 20 points (16 assists) in 15 games since January 4. He has at least one assist in 12 of those 15 contests.

The Canadiens center had a primary assist in the first meeting against Winnipeg, and this is a good spot for Suzuki and Montreal with the Jets coming back from a road trip.

Joel Eriksson Ek is more known for his defensive acumen than his goalscoring, but that hasn’t been the case recently. He has four goals in six games since returning from injury, including a modest two-game goal streak.

The Predators are a mess defensively right now. They’ve allowed at least three goals in 10 straight games with a total of 40 goals allowed in that span. Dating back to January 1, they’ve allowed 59 goals in their last 16 games.

Eriksson Ek centers the second line and top power-play unit for Minnesota. I’ll take him at this +200 price to score while he’s still hot.

