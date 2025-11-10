Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Fade Nico Hischier; Target Kirill Marchenko, Brad Marchand)
The NHL takes a breather with a four-game slate on Monday night, but there are still a few player props to target on the docket.
I’m taking a look at three plus-odds plays tonight, including fading Nico Hischier, while backing Kirill Kaprizov and Brad Marchand.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 10.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Nico Hischier UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+150) vs. Islanders
- Kirill Marchenko OVER 0.5 Assists (+105) at Oilers
- Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+172) at Golden Knights
Nico Hischier UNDER 1.5 Shots on Goal (+150)
Nico Hischier is one of the more underrated defensive centers in the league. He has two top-five finishes for the Selke Trophy, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets another with Aleksander Barkov out for the season
He’s the shutdown center for the Devils, so he’s typically given the harder matchups and focusing on the defensive side of his game. That’s his main job, especially at home, where the Devils have the last change and can get the matchups they want.
As a result, Hischier has just 27 shots on goal in 15 games, including a grand total of three in his last five contests. He did not register a shot on goal in either of the last two games, both of which were at home, and he only had two total shot attempts in each contest.
Hischier has been held to one shot or fewer in nine of 15 games this season, including each of his last five contests. Maybe things change tonight, but I’ll take this nice +150 price for that to continue.
Kirill Marchenko OVER 0.5 Assists (+105) at Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are a mess right now. They just allowed nine goals to the Colorado Avalanche, and while the Blue Jackets aren’t quite on that level, they’re capable of putting a handful of goals on the board.
Kirill Marchenko broke out last season with 74 points (43 assists) in 79 games. He’s continued that this season with 16 points in 14 games, including a seven-game point streak.
I’m taking the plus odds on Marchenko to get an assist, which he’s done in eight of 14 games this season and six of his last seven. It’s much safer to take him to record a point since he can score as well, but I’ll take the +105 odds as opposed to the -182 odds for a point.
Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+175) at Golden Knights
Brad Marchand practically fell into Florida’s lap at the trade deadline, and the Panthers sure are glad he did. He was a huge part of them winning their second straight Stanley Cup, and he’s leading the way so far this season.
Marchand has 10 goals (16 points) in 14 games this season, and is riding a four-game goal streak. He’s now scored in eight of 14 games this season.
The Golden Knights have allowed 10 goals in their last two games. Look for Marchand to get a goal here again at +175, and perhaps take a stab at linemate Eetu Luostarinen to get an assist at +280.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
