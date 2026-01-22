Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Lane Hutson, Mark Stone, Adam Fantilli)

We had another profitable night on Wednesday as Lucas Raymond picked up a point and Sidney Crosby recorded an assist while Brock Nelson managed just an assist instead of a goal in a rare Avalanche loss.

Let’s keep it rolling tonight as I target Lane Hutson, Mark Stone, and Adam Fantilli for my player pros picks.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Jan. 22.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

Lane Hutson OVER 0.5 Assists (-148) vs. Sabres

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+175) at Bruins

Adam Fantilli OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125) vs. Stars

Lane Hutson has been a man on a mission for the past month. The Canadiens defenseman has 30 points (26 assists) in 21 games since December 21. He has six assists in his last three games, starting with a two-assist night against these Sabres.

I like this game to go over as one of my NHL best bets tonight, and Hutson should help his team light the lamp.

He now has an assist in 29 of 50 games this season, and he loves playing against Buffalo. Dating back to the start of last season, he’s recorded two assists in five of six meetings against the Sabres.

We’re paying a bit of juice, but it’s worth it given how hot Hutson has been for weeks now.

Mark Stone has always been more of a playmaker than a scorer, but he’s doing both this season. The Golden Knights winger has 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 32 games, with most of those goals coming in the last few weeks.

Stone has 10 goals in his last 12 games, scoring in 10 of those 12 as well. Since returning from injury on November 26, he has 16 goals in 26 games, finding the back of the net in 15 of those 26 contests.

The Knights embark on a road trip starting in Boston tonight. They beat the Bruins 6-5 back in October, and scored nine goals against them in two games last season.

Another Blue Jackets game, another Adam Fantilli prop. The Columbus center came through for us with three shots on goal on Tuesday night, and I’m going right back to him tonight against Dallas.

Fantilli now has 3+ SOG in 63% of his games this season, which jumps up to 70% at home. He’s been firing the puck consistently as of late, with 3+ SOG in five straight, eight of 10, and 14 of his last 19 games overall.

The center had three shots against Dallas back in October, and eight SOG in two games against the Stars last season. I’ll take this short line for him to get three shots again tonight.

