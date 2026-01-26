Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Nikita Kucherov, Charlie McAvoy, Zach Hyman)

We have a five-game slate in the NHL to open the week on Monday night.

I’m targeting Nikita Kucherov, Charlie McAvoy, and Zach Hyman for my player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Jan. 26.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+130) vs. Mammoth

Charlie McAvoy OVER 0.5 Points (-115) at Rangers

Zach Hyman 3+ Shots on Goal (-180) / 4+ SOG (+130) vs. Ducks

Nikita Kucherov has been hot for a while in Tampa Bay, but especially since the holiday break. He has 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 14 games, finding the back of the net in all but four of those contests. The winger has goals in two straight games and has now scored a goal in 21 of 46 games this season.

Although I like the value on the Mammoth as road underdogs in Tampa Bay as one of my NHL best bets tonight, this should be a relatively high-scoring game, and Kucherov is always a good bet to score if you’re given these +130 odds or better.

The Bruins put up 10 goals on the Rangers in their last meeting, and while I’m not expecting nearly that many again tonight, New York has struggled since then. The Rangers have allowed 45 goals in their last nine games and 57 in 13 games since the holiday break. Boston will put up a handful on them, and Charlie McAvoy has been in on the action.

The defenseman is coming off a three-point game against the Canadiens to give him 33 points in 40 games this season. He’s recorded a point in 24 of his 40 games this year, including in five of his last six and 10 of his last 12 contests.

McAvoy also loves playing against the Rangers. He has five points in his last four games against New York.

The Oilers once again get to host a team that played in Calgary the day before, this time with the Ducks coming to town after allowing 35 shots in an overtime win on Sunday night. Anaheim allows 28.8 shots per game on the season, and 30 SOG per game through a dozen games in the new year.

Zach Hyman missed the start of the season and wasn’t shooting too much early on, but he’s changed that recently and now has 109 shots on goal in 34 games. That’s just over four shots per game.

The winger has at least three shots on goal in each of his last nine games with a total of 36 SOG in that span. He had 4+ SOG in six of those games, including each of his last four.

Hyman has shot the puck a ton more at home (65 SOG in 17 games) as opposed to on the road (44 SOG in 17 games). I’d take him to have over 2.5 shots on goal as a safe play at -180, but 4+ SOG at +130 is a good look as well depending on your risk tolerance. He has 4+ SOG in 15 games this season and 3+ SOG in 22.

