Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Shayne Gostisbehere, Matvei Michkov, Mikhail Sergachev)
The NHL slows back down on Friday night with four games on the docket, including the Global Series matchup this afternoon from Sweden. But there are always more than a few player props worth betting on.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting a young winger and two defensemen to stay hot.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Nov. 14.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Nov. 14
Shayne Gostisbehere OVER 0.5 Points (-105)
Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the lineup on Tuesday night, picking up an assist and one shot on goal in 20 minutes of ice time. It looks like he’s finally back and ready to go after only playing 10 shifts in his first attempt to return from injury.
Gostisbehere now has eight points in seven games, including at least one point in every game he’s finished. The only two games he didn’t record a point in are the two he left early due to injury.
The defenseman is on the top pairing with Jaccob Slavin out and is back to quarterbacking the top power-play unit as well. I like the Hurricanes to win big on Friday night, and Gostisbehere should continue to make things happen offensively.
Matvei Michkov Anytime Goalscorer (+265)
Matvei Michkov is starting to turn it on for the Philadelphia Flyers. The young winger had just one goal in his first 13 games, but he’s now scored in three straight contests.
Michkov’s confidence is back as he’s been strong on the puck and finding shooting lanes through screens.
The young Russian has fond memories of playing in St. Louis, where he scored the overtime winner for the Flyers last season. His odds to score a goal should start coming down as he heats up, and we’ll take advantage of his price tonight.
Mikhail Sergachev OVER 0.5 Points (-125)
The Utah Mammoth have been a surprising team this season, and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is doing his part. The blueliner has 13 points in 17 games while averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice time per night.
After a slow start to the season, Sergachev has really picked it up. All 13 of his points have come in his last 11 games after going pointless in his first six contests.
The defenseman has recorded a point in two straight, four of five, and nine of those 11 games overall. This should be a high-scoring game in Utah and Sergachev should have no issue finding the scoresheet.
