Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Alex Ovechkin, Zach Werenski, Tomas Hertl)
The NHL has a seven-game slate on Monday night to open up Thanksgiving week. With a bigger slate than usual to open the week, there are even more player props to choose from.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Alex Ovechkin, Zach Werenski, and Tomas Hertl.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 24.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
- Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goalscorer (+130) vs. Blue Jackets
- Zach Werenski OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130) at Capitals
- Tomas Hertl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120) at Mammoth
Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goalscorer (+130) vs. Blue Jackets
Alex Ovechkin had a slow start to the season, but the best goalscorer in league history is heating up here in November.
It took five games for Ovechkin to score his first goal this season and he had just two goals in his first 12 contests. However, he’s been hot since then with eight goals in his last 10 games, including six in his last five.
Ovechkin faces off against the Blue Jackets on Monday night, which is the team that he scored his second goal of the season against back on October 24. He’s now scored in three straight games against Columbus, and I don’t see him slowing down now with the Blue Jackets at the end of a so-so road trip.
Zach Werenski OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130) at Capitals
On the other side of this Metropolitan Division matchup, I’m looking at Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski to fire the puck. The blueliner had 13 shots on goal in his last two games, giving him at least four in five of his last six games and eight of his last 10.
Werenski is now up to 85 shots in 22 games this season, including four against the Capitals back in October.
The defenseman has at least four shots in 14 of 22 games this season, including at least five shots – Over 4.5 (+280) is worth a sprinkle – in eight games.
Tomas Hertl OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120) at Mammoth
Jack Eichel may be the big name in Vegas, but Tomas Hertl has been heating up in recent weeks. The second-line center has 18 points and 62 shots in 21 games this season, with 34 of those shots coming in his last eight games.
Hertl had at least three shots on goal in seven of those eight contests, including six against the Mammoth last week in Utah. They now face off again, once again in Utah, and there’s no reason to think that will change.
I’ll happily take the plus odds for Hertl to keep firing the puck against the Mammoth.
