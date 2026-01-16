Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Andrew Copp, Nikita Kucherov, Jackson LaCombe)

There is a five-game slate in the NHL on Friday night to open the weekend.

Connor McDavid racking up the shots on Thursday night saved us from getting shut out. Tonight, I’m targeting Andrew Copp, Nikita Kucherov, and Jackson LaCombe.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Jan. 16.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Andrew Copp Anytime Goalscorer (+330) vs. Sharks

Nikita Kucherov OVER 1.5 Points (+105) at Blues

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (+165) at Kings

I know what you’re thinking, and I’m shocked that I’m writing about an Andrew Copp pick as well. However, he’s playing on the second line with playmaking wingers Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, and he’s been finding the back of the net.

Copp had a goal in two straight games prior to the Red Wings’ shutout loss in Boston earlier this week. He has four goals in seven January games and five goals in his last 10 contests.

The Sharks played last night in Washington, so they’ll have tired legs tonight in Detroit. The Red Wings may be able to rack up the goals, and Copp is a solid look at +330 to score.

Nikita Kucherov is a familiar face in this column recently, as he’s been just as hot as his team. He did see his point streak end in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, but that was the second game of a back-to-back and the third contest in three nights.

The Lightning are one of my NHL best bets for tonight, and I expect Tampa Bay to fill the net in St. Louis.

Kucherov had 24 points during his nine-game multi-point streak and has multiple points in 17 of his last 22 games overall. I’ll happily take him at plus odds to find the scoresheet twice in St. Louis.

The Ducks are a team that plays open hockey, leading to goals at both ends of the ice. That’s the reason I like the over in this one, and Jackson LaCombe has been picking up plenty of assists in recent games.

The defenseman has an assist in five straight games, seven of his last 10, and 12 of 19 games dating back to December 5. He’s up to 23 assists in 46 games on the season, recording a helper in 21 contests.

This is a good price for LaCombe to find the scoresheet again tonight in Los Angeles. He had an assist in the first meeting against Los Angeles back in November.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

