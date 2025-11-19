Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Jack Roslovic, Jakob Chychrun, Morgan Geekie)
We have a four-game slate on the docket for Wednesday night as the NHL takes a bit of a midweek breather. But, as always, there are still a few player props we can cash in on.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Jack Roslovic, Jakob Chychun, and Morgan Geekie.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 19.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 19
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook & DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jack Roslovic Anytime Goalscorer (+275 via FanDuel) at Capitals
- Jakob Chychrun OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-115 via DraftKings) vs. Oilers
- Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115 via DraftKings) at Ducks
Jack Roslovic Anytime Goalscorer (+275 via FanDuel) at Capitals
Jack Roslovic waited all summer to sign with a team, and eventually joined the Oilers just over a month ago. After a slow start to the season with just one assist in his first seven games, he’s put up 14 points (7 goals) in his last 12 contests.
Roslovic has scored in two straight games, four of his last five, and six of his last nine in that span.
While all of the attention goes to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – and for good reason –, Roslovic is left with easier matchups, and he’s been taking advantage.
This hot streak won’t last forever, but I’ll take this +275 price for Roslovic to find the back of the net in Washington.
Jakob Chychrun OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-115 via DraftKings) vs. Oilers
Jakob Chychrun has been firing the puck left and right recently. The Capitals defenseman is up to 64 shots in 19 games this season for an average of 3.36 SOG per game.
Chychrun has recorded at least three shots on goal in seven of his last eight games, including five games with at least five shots on goal in that span.
Overall this season, Chychun has 3+ SOG in 14 of 19 games, including 4+ in 11 of those contests, so a ladder play up to over 3.5 shots on goal (+215) could be worth it as well.
Morgan Geekie OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+115 via DraftKings) at Ducks
Morgan Geekie is playing on the top line with David Pastrnak, and he’s making the most of it. The Bruins forward has 18 points and 53 shots in 21 games this season, with most of those shots coming in recent weeks.
Geekie had just nine shots on goal through eight games this season, but has ramped it up with 44 shots in his last 13 games. He had at least three shots in six straight games before the Hurricanes held him to two, but the Ducks aren’t nearly as stingy as Carolina.
He’s had at least three shots on goal in 10 of those 13 games, and two of the unders were actually against the Hurricanes.
The Ducks allow nearly 30 shots on goal per game, and Geekie should get his tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.