Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Nikita Kucherov, Matt Boldy, Travis Konecny)
We have a 10-game slate on the docket on Wednesday night to close out the calendar year.
My best NHL prop bets for New Year’s Eve are targeting Nikita Kucherov, Matt Boldy, and Travis Konecny.
Let’s keep rolling and get into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Dec. 31.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Nikita Kucherov OVER 1.5 Points (+130) at Ducks
- Matt Boldy Anytime Goalscorer (+125) at Sharks
- Travis Konecny OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-156) at Flames
Nikita Kucherov OVER 1.5 Points (+130) at Ducks
Nikita Kucherov has been one of the most consistent scorers in the NHL for years now, and this season has been no different.
Kucherov is currently riding a four-game point streak with two points in each of his last three games. It's been a good month for the winger, who has at least two points in seven of his last 10 games.
He’s now up to 49 points in 34 games this year. He's had multiple points in 18 of those contests, including against the Ducks back on October 25.
The Ducks have allowed 11 goals in their last two games and 29 in their last six. Kucherov should light it up in Anaheim this evening.
Matt Boldy Anytime Goalscorer (+125) at Sharks
Matt Boldy continues to fly under the radar as one of the best goalscorers in the league. He had 87 goals over the last three seasons, and he's on pace for a career-high this year. Boldy already has 25 goals in 40 games, and separating him from Kirill Kaprizov at even strength hasn’t slowed him down.
Boldy has three goals in his last two games and eight in his last eight, lightning the lamp in six of those contests. On the season, he's scored in 21 of 40 games, including last meeting against the Sharks.
The Sharks have allowed at least three goals in six straight games with a total of 31 pucks in the back of their net. Boldy is a good bet to stay hot in San Jose.
Travis Konecny OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-156) at Flames
Travis Konecny has been getting into a groove over the past few weeks. The Flyers winger is averaging over two shots per game with 86 through 38 contests, including three last night in Vancouver.
Konecny has reached at least two shots on goal consistently this season. He has 2+ SOG in three straight, six of his last seven, and 13 of his last 15 games.
Overall, he’s hit this mark in 28 of 38 games, including three against the Flames back on November 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.