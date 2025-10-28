Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Sidney Crosby, Jack Eichel, Jake Guentzel)
It’s a Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday night with every single NHL team in action.
I went over my best bets for the huge 16-game slate in SI Betting’s daily column, Top Shelf Picks, and there are a handful of player props that I like as well.
My best bets for Monday night are targeting Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jack Eichel, Jake Guentzel, and Alex DeBrincat.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 28
- Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+185)
- Evgeni Malkin OVER 0.5 Assists (+126)
- Jack Eichel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142)
- Jake Guentzel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
- Alex DeBrincat OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-154)
Sidney Crosby Anytime Goalscorer (+185)
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby came through for us on Monday night with a goal, and I’m going right back to him tonight against his hated Flyers.
Crosby has haunted Philadelphia in his career with 134 points (56 goals) in 90 games. He didn’t score in either of their two matchups last year, but he already has seven goals through 10 games to start this season.
The Flyers haven’t allowed much at 5-on-5 this season, but their penalty kill has been suspect while the Penguins have thrived on the power play. Pittsburgh may not score many goals, but Crosby will find the back of the net.
Evgeni Malkin OVER 0.5 Assists (+126)
Evgeni Malkin also came through for us with a point on Monday night, and I’m targeting him for an assist in Philadelphia tonight.
Malkin is now up to 16 points (13 assists) through 10 games after a goal and a helper in Pittsburgh’s 6-3 win over the Blues. He has an assist in five straight games and eight of 10 contests this season, and had four points (two assists) in his last game against the Flyers.
The physically-imposing second line of Malkin, Anthony Mantha, and Justin Brazeau has been hot to start the season, and I’ll take the center to keep his assist streak going at plus odds.
Jack Eichel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-142)
Jack Eichel is working his way into the Hart Trophy conversation with his terrific start to the season.
He is tied for the league lead with 16 points, and is among the league leaders with 38 shots on goal through nine games. That’s an average of over four shots per game, and we’re getting his line at just 2.5 on Tuesday night.
The Hurricanes aren’t the easiest team to get shots on goal against, but they’re missing Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere on back end, and K’Andre Miller could miss another game as well.
Eichel had four shots on goal (eight total attempts) when Vegas hosted the Hurricanes last week, and has 3+ SOG in nine of 10 games this season. He’ll be firing the puck in Carolina on Tuesday night.
Jake Guentzel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-125)
I like the Lightning to take down the Predators in one of my NHL best bets for the night, and Jake Guentzel will be a big part of that.
The Tampa Bay winger has 10 points through 9 games, firing 34 shots on goal so far this season. He’s had not only three shots on goal, but at least five in two straight and four of his last five contests.
Guentzel is shooting the puck a ton and he’s hitting the net fairly regularly. I’ll take him to go over 2.5, and ladder it up to 5+ SOG as well.
Alex DeBrincat OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-154)
Alex DeBrincat is another forward firing a lot of pucks on net this season. The Red Wings winger has cleared three shots on goal in eight of his nine games this season, including four straight with a total of 19 SOG in that span.
DeBrincat had double-digit shot attempts in each of his last two games, easily clearing over 2.5 SOG, and he shouldn’t have trouble doing so again against the Blues. It’ll be the second straight game against the Blues for the Red Wings, but St. Louis was in action in Pittsburgh on Monday night.
This is another ladder candidate up to 5+ SOG given that he has reached 5 in three of his last four games and four of nine this season.
