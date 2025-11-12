Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Travis Konecny, Timo Meier, Connor Bedard)
The NHL only has four games on the docket for Wednesday night, but there are always more than a few player props to choose from.
My best NHL prop bets for Wednesday night are targeting Travis Konecny, Timo Meier, and Connor Bedard.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Travis Konecny OVER 0.5 Points (-150) vs. Oilers
- Timo Meier OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+110) at Blackhawks
- Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+155) vs. Devils
Travis Konecny OVER 0.5 Points (-150) vs. Oilers
Travis Konecny started the season a bit slow with just three points – all assists – in his first five games. He got his first goal in the sixth game of the season, and has been held off the scoresheet just once since then.
Konecny brings a seven-game point streak into tonight’s matchup against the Oilers. He has four goals and five assists in that span, so while a +135 price for him to get an assist is tempting, I’m taking the safer play to get a point at -150.
The Oilers allow 3.47 goals per game, which is the sixth-most in the league, and Konecny should be involved to keep his point streak going before the Flyers head out on the road this weekend.
Timo Meier OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+110) vs. Blackhawks
Timo Meier has been much more aggressive with the puck as of late.
After starting the season with 17 shots on goal in his first three games, he went into a lull with just 12 shots in his next eight contest. However, he’s now had at least five shots on goal in his last four games, with five, six, five, and seven SOG in that span.
The Blackhawks allow the third-most shots on goal per game (31.5) this season. Meier should keep firing pucks on net tonight.
Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+155) vs. Devils
After running away with the Calder Trophy in his rookie season, Bedard battled through criticism last year. He stayed healthy to put up 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in a full season after 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games during his rookie year, but there were questions about his overall play.
While Bedard may never be a defensive star, he’s showing off offensively this season.
Bedard has 25 points (9 goals, 16 assists) through his first 16 games this season. He's currently on an eight game point streak with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in that span. The Blackhawks center has also scored in three straight, and five of those eight contests.
