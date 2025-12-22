Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Trevor Zegras, Vince Dunn, Chandler Stephenson)
We have just four NHL games on Monday night, but that’s all that we need for a few player props to target.
It’s been tough going recently, but I’m hoping for some holiday cheer with my three picks tonight.
My best NHL prop bets include a +220 bet for a goal scorer and a pick for Vince Dunn to pepper the net on Monday night.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Dec. 22.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 22
- Trevor Zegras Anytime Goalscorer (+220) vs. Canucks
- Vince Dunn OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+142) at Ducks
- Chandler Stephenson OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Ducks
Trevor Zegras Anytime Goalscorer (+220) vs. Canucks
The Trevor Zegras Show continues on Monday night in Philadelphia. The Flyers’ offseason acquisition extended his point streak to seven games with a goal at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. He has five goals and nine points in those seven games, and has picked up a point in 11 of his last 12 contests (8 goals, 14 points).
Zegras is now up to 15 goals through 34 games this season. He only had 12 goals in 57 games last year, and six goals in 31 games the season before that.
Eight of those goals have come at home this season, and I’ll happily take him at anything better than two-to-one to send the Philly fans home happy on Monday night. Mind you, the Canucks allow the eighth-most goals in the league at 3.34 per game.
Vince Dunn OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+142) at Ducks
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn has been shooting the puck a lot over the last few weeks. It’s been largely hit or miss for Dunn, though, with three or more shots in six of his last nine games and one total shot on goal in the other three.
Dunn has a favorable matchup tonight in Anaheim. The Ducks allow 29 shots on goal per game, and they’ve seen quite a few defensemen rack up the shots against them. Zach Werenski had four in each of his two games against the Ducks in the last week, and Thomas Harley had a trio of SOG in between.
The Kraken blueliner had four shots on goal against the Ducks back on October 9, and a whopping eight SOG against Anaheim last season. Look for him to keep firing against the Ducks tonight, with a sprinkle on 4+ SOG (+340) as he’s reached that mark in two of his last three games and five of his last nine.
Chandler Stephenson OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Ducks
I like the Kraken vs. Ducks game to go over 6.5 as one of my NHL best bets tonight, and Chandler Stephenson has been red-hot for Seattle.
The centerman has nine points during his eight game streak to bring him up to a modest 21 points in 33 games this season. Stephenson has been centering the top line as well as playing on the top power-play unit during this point streak for Seattle. He's been heating up recently, and I see no reason for him to cool off in Anaheim.
The Ducks have allowed 15 goals in their last three games, and 25 during their 2-3-1 stretch. Look for the center to stay hot in Anaheim tonight.
