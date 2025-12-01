Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Zach Werenski, Timo Meier, Cole Perfetti)
The NHL opens the week with a modest five-game slate on Monday night.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Zach Werenski, Timo Meier, and Cole Perfetti.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Dec. 1.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
- Zach Werenski OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+115) at Devils
- Timo Meier Anytime Goalscorer (+150) vs. Blue Jackets
- Cole Perfetti OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-142) at Sabres
Zach Werenski OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+115) at Devils
This exact prop has become a staple in this column in recent weeks as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski consistently puts plenty of pucks on net.
The blueliner has 97 SOG in 25 games this season -- just shy of four per game -- with 4+ SOG in 16 of those contests. And of those nine games with three or fewer shots, five came in October. During November, Werenski had 61 SOG in 15 games, going over 3.5 SOG in 11 of those contests.
In his only game against the Devils so far this season, Werenski had a whopping seven shots on goal on 13 total shot attempts. New Jersey also just let Rasmus Dahlin and Justin Faulk rack up five and four shots, respectively, in recent games.
Timo Meier Anytime Goalscorer (+150) vs. Blue Jackets
Devils winger Timo Meier has picked up some of the slack with Jack Hughes on the shelf.
After a cold stretch of just two goals in 16 games, Meier has now scored in four of his last five, including last time out against the Flyers. He also scored back on October 13 in Columbus, giving him goals in his last four meetings against the Blue Jackets.
Goalscorers are streaky and Meier certainly fits that bill. I’ll take him to stay hot against a Jackets team that has struggled to hold leads recently.
Cole Perfetti OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-142) at Sabres
Betting on a forward to get just two shots on goal shouldn’t really be that much to ask for, so that’s what we’re doing here with Winnipeg's Cole Perfetti.
After missing the first month of the season due to injury, the 23-year-old forward has 20 shots in 10 games since making his season debut on November 10. He's had multiple shots on goal in seven of those 10 games, including three shots on goal in three games.
The Sabres are one of the worst teams in the league in terms of shots allowed, giving up 30.3 per game. Perfetti should be able to get two and over 2.5 (+205) could be worth a look as well.
