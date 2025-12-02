Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Brandon Hagel, Jason Robertson, Tyler Bertuzzi)
We have 10 games on the docket as the NHL ramps things back up on Tuesday night.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Brandon Hagel, Jason Robertson, and Tyler Bertuzzi.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 2.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Brandon Hagel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-132) at Islanders
- Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Rangers
- Tyler Bertuzzi OVER 0.5 Points (-122) at Golden Knights
Brandon Hagel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-132) at Islanders
The Islanders may only allow just over 27 shots per game, but this line is still too low for Brandon Hagel. The Lightning forward had five shots on goal in each of his last two games, both of which were on the road, and has 3+ SOG in six straight contests, including 4+ in four of those.
On the season, Hagel is up to 75 SOG in 24 games, going over 2.5 SOG in 18 of those 24 contests. Three of those unders came in the first eight games of the season for Hagel, who has taken on more of an offensive role with injuries to the top of the Lightning lineup.
This is a spot where I’d target a ladder play at 4+ SOG (+188) and a smaller play on 5+ SOG (+410) for Hagel given his recent success.
Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Rangers
I like the Stars as one of my NHL best bets for Tuesday night, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Jason Robertson continues putting pucks in the net.
The Dallas winger has scored in two straight and nine of his last 10 contests dating back to November 12. He also scored in his last trip to Madison Square Garden on January 8 of this year.
Robertson is one of the hottest players in the league right now, and I’ll take him to keep that up against a Rangers team that struggles at home.
Tyler Bertuzzi OVER 0.5 Points (-122) at Golden Knights
Tyler Bertuzzi may not have the sizzle of a Connor Bedard, but he's still putting up plenty of points in Chicago.
The veteran winger has 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) in 22 games this season, and he had a stellar month of November.
After recording just two points in his first four games and six points in his first 10 games, Bertuzzi had 15 points in 12 November games. That included a six-game point streak in the middle of the month, and he ended November with a goal against the Ducks.
Bertuzzi has found the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games and still 13 of 22 this season despite his slow start. I’ll take that to continue tonight against a Golden Knights team that hasn’t been the best defensively this season.
