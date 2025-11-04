Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Marcus Johansson, Brandon Hagel, Mark Scheifele)
The NHL ramps back up on Tuesday night with 10 games on the docket, giving us more than enough player prop options to choose from.
My best bets for Tuesday night are targeting a trio of top liners to cash in.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+105) vs. Predators
- Brandon Hagel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-105) at Avalanche
- Mark Scheifele Anytime Goalscorer (+160) at Kings
Marcus Johansson OVER 0.5 Points (+105) vs. Predators
Marcus Johansson may not be the first player you think of when you envision a first line winger. However, the 35-year-old veteran is doing just fine on Minnesota’s top line alongside Marco Rossi and superstar Kirill Kaprizov.
Johansson is up to 10 points in 13 games on the season and is riding a five-game point streak for the Wild. Yet we’re still getting him at plus odds to record a point, even against a Predators team that will be starting their backup goalie on the second half of a back-to-back.
With Kaprizov -400 to record a point and Rossi at -150, I like the value of Johansson at +105 tonight. The Predators have allowed 16 goals in their last four games, so the Wild’s top line should do some damage.
Brandon Hagel OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-105) at Avalanche
Brandon Hagel is another winger who has moved up the lineup this season. He broke out last year on the Lightning’s second line with a career-high 90 points, and he has nine points in 12 games to start this season.
Hagel, like the Lightning, started this season slowly. He had just one point in his first seven games as the Lightning went 1-4-2. However, he’s now riding a five-game point streak and has been shooting the puck at will.
The top-line winger has at least three shots in four straight games and eight of his last nine – and nine of 12 on the season. He also had eight shots in two games against the Avalanche last season.
Mark Scheifele Anytime Goalscorer (+160) at Kings
Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele is off to a terrific start this season. He leads the NHL with 20 points in 12 games, nine of which have been goals.
Scheifele and the Jets are in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and the Kings haven’t been their typical low-scoring selves. They’re allowing 3.15 goals per game this season, including four in each of their last two contests.
The Jets hosted the Kings back on October 11, and Scheifele scored two of his team’s three goals in a 3-2 victory. He’s stayed hot since then and I’ll take these plus odds for him to find twine again against LA.
