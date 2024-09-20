Best Prop Bets for College Football Week 4: How to Bet on Alex Orji in Michigan's Big Game vs. USC
Conference play takes center stage in Week 4, and we are hitting the player prop market to cash in on Saturday's loaded slate of games.
Michigan will take on USC in the Trojans' Big Ten opener, but most of the questions will come on the defending National Champions side with the Wolverines making a change at quarterback, starting the run-first Alex Orji. How should we target Orji's player props?
We cover that as well as Ja'Corey Brooks and Garrett Greene's props below!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 4
- Ja’Corey Brooks OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
- Alex Orji UNDER 129.5 Passing Yards
- Garrett Greene OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ja’Corey Brooks OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
The Alabama transfer quickly asserted himself as the top wide receiver in the Cardinals' passing game, going for at least 80 yards in each game with 15 total targets.
Brooks played a limited amount due to the blowout nature of the team’s two wins, but given this is the first competitive matchup of the season for Louisville, I expect quarterback Tyler Shough to find his top target early and often in what should be a high-scoring affair.
Alex Orji UNDER 129.5 Passing Yards
Orji hasn’t proved he can be a capable passer, and yes, I’m fading this incredibly low number for a quarterback.
To me, this is a sign that the Wolverines will implement a run-first mindset and have a staggering rush rate.
Maybe there are a few gadget plays to unlock the passing offense for the Wolverines, but the team doesn’t have an elite group of pass catchers, and the team’s best, tight end Colston Loveland, may miss the game due to injury.
Orji has completed four of his seven passes for 20 yards in his career, I need to see it before I go over.
Garrett Greene OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Greene is a capable rusher, going over this mark in the last two games with 18 total rushes in the pair of outings.
Going back to last season, Greene went over this number in eight of 11 games, looking past the one he got hurt in the first quarter against Pitt.
Kansas’ defense is susceptible to quarterback runs, evident in allowing 124 yards on the ground to Matthew Sluka of UNLV, and I believe that Greene can post a decent rush mark in this one, especially noting his shaky play as a passer to start a season.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.