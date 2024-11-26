Best Prop Bets for Memphis vs. Tulane in College Football Week 14
Tulane has already locked up a spot in the American Conference Championship Game but has its eyes on an even bigger prize in the College Football Playoff.
The Green Wave are two wins away from finishing up an 11-2 season, but first must handle a potent Memphis offense that has veteran quarterback Seth Henigan making his final regular season start with the Tigers. After a dominant AAC run, how will Tulane handle the best offense it has seen in league play?
Here’s two player props to target in this Thanksgiving showdown.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Memphis vs. Tulane in Week 14
- Seth Hengian OVER 227.5 Passing Yards
- Yulkeith Brown OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Seth Hengian OVER 227.5 Passing Yards
The Memphis passing game has been dominant all season.
The team throws the ball a ton with the senior under center, averaging more than 38 pass attempts per game this season, and with a fast tempo, it should give him plenty of volume to clear this mark.
While the Green Wave have built an elite statistical profile, some of it is aided by its strength of schedule, as the team has faced two teams inside the top 90 in EPA/Play this season in AAC play in North Texas and Navy.
Navy is unique in its triple option prep, but North Texas runs a fast-paced air-raid-like offense that has some similarities to the Tigers. In that game, the Mean Green scored 37 points on 449 passing yards.
I don’t believe the Tulane secondary is as elite as the numbers indicate, and this number is a must-bet for Hengian to the over.
Yulkeith Brown OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards
Brown, the dynamic slot receiver for the Green Wave, has had up-and-down usage all season, but when you focus on the context of his targets, it’s clear to see this game suits him well to go over.
First, Brown has gone over this number in seven of 11 games, including both games against Kansas State and Oklahoma as well as two of the most competitive conference games the team has played against Rice and North Texas.
The Tigers' defense has been shaky at times, about the national average in terms of EPA/Pass and outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense, which can lead to a few big plays from Brown to get over this low total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.