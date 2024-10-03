Best Prop Bets for Miami (Florida) vs. Cal in College Football Week 6 (Target Xavier Restrepo)
Miami and Cal meet in the nightcap in Berkley with the Hurricanes looking to put together a complete performance following a near-loss at home to Virginia Tech.
Which players are in line for big games? Three skill position players stand out in this one as each team may have an edge in the running game that can be exploited by the likes of Miami's Damien Martinez and Cal's Jaydnn Ott.
Here are my three favorite player props for Saturday's ACC matchup.
Best Player Prop Bets for Miami (Florida) vs. Cal in Week 6
- Damien Martinez OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
- Xavier Restrepo OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards
- Jaydn Ott OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards
Damien Martinez OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Martinez hasn’t had a signature performance just yet for the Hurricanes, but this number is far underrating his ability in a favorable matchup against Cal’s suspect rush defense.
The Golden Bears are 72nd in EPA/Rush and will face a Miami offensive line that has been overpowering this season, top 10 in offensive line yards. Martinez may not have a breakout outing yet, but he has cleared this mark in three of four games with double digit rushes.
In the team’s two most competitive games, Martinez has 29 rushes for 125 yards against Florida and Virginia Tech. This can be a strong set up for the Oregon State transfer.
Xavier Restrepo OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards
Restrepo is as reliable as pass catchers come, catching 25 of 34 targets his way in five games this season. He only had 60 yards last week against Virginia Tech, suppressing his player prop this week, but it’s a great bet to go back to the well.
With just about seven targets per game and five catches, Restrepo has a high enough floor to trust going over this above average mark in a game that is expected to be fairly competitive given that this is the second smallest point spread for the Hurricanes this season.
Jaydn Ott OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards
Ott has been banged up this season, but one of the most talented running backs in college football had the BYE week to rest up for the team’s upset bid against Miami.
In his last game, he ran the ball 16 times for 73 yards against a formidable Florida State defensive line. Now, he faces another in Miami, but this has been a suspect rush defense that is bottom five in the country in explosive rush defense and is outside the top half of the country in EPA/Rush.
Ott will get the carries, and I’m banking on him to get the numbers.
