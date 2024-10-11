Best Prop Bets for Northwestern vs. Maryland in College Football Week 7
Northwestern and Maryland meet in Big Ten action on Friday night, in what can be a coming out party of sorts for the Wildcats offense.
Northwestern's passing game is being slept on quite a bit in this one, and has a plus matchup against Maryland on Friday night. Find out how to best profit on the Wildcats in the player prop market below!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Northwestern vs. Maryland
Jack Lausch OVER 179.5 Passing Yards
The Northwestern passing game may be coming alive with Lausch under center.
While he couldn’t move the ball against Washington, he came out of the BYE week to pass for 243 yards against a sturdy Indiana defense, including passing for two touchdowns. Now, he’ll face a weak Maryland pass defense that is struggling to get pressure on the quarterback and is 73rd in EPA/Pass on the season.
The Terps rank 121st in passing yards allowed per game at more than 269 yards per game, so this can be another big outing from the Wildcats passing offense that continues to be priced like one that can't move the ball at all.
AJ Henning OVER 56.5 Receiving Yards
An alternative way to buy into the Northwestern passing game via the player prop market is take the team’s top target to go over his receiving yards prop.
Henning has been the top target in the Wildcats offense, garnering at least seven targets in each game this season and going over this mark in two of three games that Lausch has played the lion’s share of snaps.
Maryland’s defense has struggled against the pass, and if NW puts up an effective passing game, Henning is going to be a big reason why.
