Best Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Oregon in College Football Week 7

Big Ten heavyweights meet in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday night when Ohio State travels to take on Oregon.
Ohio State hasn't had to show much this season to date, but with an elite game on deck against Oregon, I expect the Buckeyes to attack on the ground with its quarterback Will Howard as well as star running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Meanwhile, Oregon's wide receiver Traeshon Holden may be underrated in this matchup against a sturdy Ohio State secondary, but his usage can't be overlooked.
Here's my three favorite player props for Ohio State vs. Oregon.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Oregon
- Will Howard OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards
- Traeshon Holden OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
- TreVeyon Henderson OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Will Howard OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards
He hasn’t shown it all that much, but Howard is a more than capable rusher.
At Kansas State last season, Howard ran for 351 yards on 81 carries, but this season in a different role as the quarterback of a National Championship contener, he has only 24 carries for 64 yards.
However, this is the first real test for the Buckeyes, and I expect Chip Kelly to deploy his quarterback in designed running plays far more often in this one.
This number is overlooking his past history and that Howard has been a willing runner over his career. I’m going over here.
Traeshon Holden OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Holden has emerged as the Ducks’ No. 2 wide receiver this season, going over this mark in three of five games, averaging nearly 55 yards per game on north of four targets.
While this is going to be a tough outing with an elite Ohio State defense lining up on the other side, this will be the first offense that is inside the top 50 in EPA/Play that the Buckeyes have faced.
Holden is getting enough volume to justify going over what is a below average receiving yard prop
TreVeyon Henderson OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
Henderson has been out-snapped by Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting to 60-plus yards on the ground in every game this season.
The Ohio State tailback is averaging eight yards per carry and is getting about eight rushes per carry, so an average outcome gets us to the over in this one.
In a must-win situation, I’m expecting Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to lean on his best players, including Henderson, to get over this total.
