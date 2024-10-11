Best Prop Bets for South Carolina vs. Alabama in College Football Week 7
Alabama will look to respond off a massive upset loss at Vanderbilt with a defensive-minded South Carolina team heading to Tuscaloosa to play the Crimson Tide.
When discussing player props in this game, it’s hard to ignore Freshman sensation Ryan Williams’ output this season and gravitate towards the wide receiver. Williams continues to be a must-bet in the player prop market, but there is also a way to bet on the South Carolina offense with quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Here are two player props to target in Saturday’s SEC showdown.
Best College Football Prop Bets for South Carolina vs. Alabama
- Ryan Williams OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards
- LaNorris Sellers OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards
Ryan Williams OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards
The 17-year-old phenom has quickly emerged as Jalen Milroe’s favorite target, going over this number in all but one game this season (catching four passes for 68 yards against South Florida).
While South Carolina is an elite defense, the role of Williams outpaces the competition. He has at least a 40 yard catch in every game he’s played in this season and has seen his role only grow. He has seven targets in the last two games, tied for the most this season.
Williams is a matchup nightmare, and continues to be underpriced in the player prop market.
LaNorris Sellers OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards
Sellers is limited as passer, and it won’t get any easier on the road against a talented Alabama defense, but the Gamecocks have been able to run the ball effectively with Sellers leading the way.
The 6’3”, 242-pound freshman has been hard to handle for opposing defenses, rushing the ball at least 10 times in three of four games this season and picking up at least 55 yards in each of those games.
While Kentucky shut down Sellers’ legs, totaling -11 yards with sacks counting against rush yards, I believe the game plan will be more clear in this one as the Gamecocks look to play keep away from the Alabama offense.
Further, watching Vanderbilt’s offensive line push around Alabama is something I can’t unsee. In that game, Diego Pavia had 20 carries for 56 yards. While there may not be many passing yards, I believe we see the Gamecocks try to mimic what the Commodores did and establish the run with its quarterback.
This number is far out-weighing the potential for sack yardage for the Crimson Tide. The team is right at the national average in terms of sacks and tackles for loss this season.
