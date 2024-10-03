Best Prop Bets for Tennessee vs. Arkansas in College Football Week 6 (Target Nico Iamaleava)
Tennessee and Arkansas meet in Week 6 action of college football as the Vols look to continue to build its College Football Playoff resume.
Nico Iamaleava has shown his star power already this season, but he hasn't needed to do much to get his Tennessee team ahead on the scoreboard. Can this be the coming out party statistically for the redshirt freshman quarterback?
What about on the Arkansas side, who has posted dynamic offensive numbers this season? Keep reading to find out who I'm keying in on this Saturday showdown.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Nico Iamaleava OVER 240.5 Passing Yards
The Vols star quarterback hasn’t been tested all that much this season, but with SEC play picking up out of a BYE week, I believe we see a coming out party of sorts statistically for Iamalaeva.
There is no denying the arm talent, but the freshman hasn’t needed to throw the ball much. Since Week 1, he hasn’t passed the ball more than 23 times this season, limiting his numbers to an average of 192 passing yards.
Against an Arkansas defense that ranks 64th in EPA/Pass this season, Tennessee may open up the passing game more and let Iamaleava accumulate more yardage.
Andrew Armstrong OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
Armstrong is the top target in the Razorbacks passing game by a wide margin, hauling in double digit targets in each of the four games he has played this season.
While Tennessee presents a stout defense, the secondary entered the season as the biggest question mark, and likely still is as the team’s vaunted pass rush has offset concerns for the time being.
If Armstrong is going to flirt with double digit targets again, he’s worth consideration at a number he has cleared in all three of four games this season, averaging 105 yards per game.
Taylen Green OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards
Green has cleared this number in four of the first five games to start the season in spite of taking 12 total sacks already.
The Boise State transfer has been a dynamic threat with his legs in Fayetteville, clearing 60 yards in every game prior to only picking up six against Texas A&M.
While Tennessee’s linebacker group will key in on Green’s legs, I still believe this is going to be another high usage effort form the QB, who has at least 13 carries in four of the last five games.
Sacks can play a role in keeping him under this number, but I can’t ignore his rushing ability when betting this over.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
