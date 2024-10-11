Best Prop Bets for UNLV vs. Utah State in College Football Week 7
UNLV looks to get back into the College Football Playoff discussion with a blowout win against Utah State on the road on Friday night.
The new look Rebels offense with a quarterback change has reminded the nation that Ricky White is among the best wide receivers in college football. Keep reading to find out why the market can't catch up to the changes in the offense that is unlocking White and why I'm betting over on his receiving yards prop.
Best College Football Prop Bets for UNLV vs. Utah State
- Ricky White OVER 93.5 Receiving Yards
- Jai’Den Thomas OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
Ricky White OVER 93.5 Receiving Yards
White has been unleashed as the Rebels have gone to the far better passer in Hajj-Malik Williams.
The Rebels top pass catcher has 10 catches in each of the last two games (both with Williams under center) for 127 and 135 yards, respectively.
Now, he’ll face a Utah State defense that has been torched by opposing offenses this season, ranking 126th in EPA/Play and allowing more than 41 points per game. The team is 120th in passing yards allowed per game, and White is the focal point of the revitalized UNLV offense.
This number is underselling White, especially in a game with a total in the 60’s and UNLV laying north of three scores.
Jai’Den Thomas OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
The Rebels offense features a ton of quarterback runs, but I think this is a matchup for Thomas to clear this modest mark.
He is still the featured running back in this offense, getting about six carries per game. Given that the Rebels are likely to be playing from ahead and can dispose of an opponent that is struggling to stop any team this season, allowing 38 or more points to every FBS foe this season, I’ll side with Thomas to rip off one explosive run and get the over home.
