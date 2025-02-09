Best Super Bowl Prop Bets Today (How to Bet on Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts)
Super Bowl Sunday has already arrived! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in the big game for the second time in three years.
If you haven't placed your bets for tonight's action, now's your chance. If you want to be a little bit adventurous, consider placing some player prop bets to go along with your pick to win the game. If you want a few to consider, you've come to the right place. I'm here to break down my top four player props for Super Bowl 59.
Patrick Mahomes Longest Pass Completion UNDER 35.5 Yards (-115)
Patrick Mahomes may be able to carve up the Eagles' defense with short passes, but I'm skeptical of his ability to complete any long bombs against the best secondary in the NFL this season. Not only does the Eagles' defense lead the league in most pass-defense metrics, but they've also allowed just 35 pass plays of 20+ yards, the fewest in the NFL.
Chris Jones to Record a Sack (+115)
The Eagles have allowed a sack on 9.77% of their dropbacks this season, the second-highest mark in the NFL. Only the Bears have allowed a sack at a higher rate. Maybe the issue is Jalen Hurts doesn't get rid of the ball quick enough. Maybe the problem is an interior of their offensive line that can run block at an elite level but struggles in pass block sets. Whichever it is, the result is the same.
The Eagles allow sacks at a high rate and the pressure typically comes from the middle. That could lean to Chris Jones spending a lot of time in the backfield. I love his odds to record a sack at +115.
Jalen Hurts OVER 27.5 Pass Attempts (-115)
The Eagles would love it if they could keep the ball on the ground all game and cruise to victory on the legs of Saquon Barkley, but I don't think that will happen. Steve Spagnuolo will draw up a defensive scheme to slow down Barkley and force the Eagles to try to win the game through the air, something they've struggled to do at times this season. Instead of betting on Hurts passing yards or completions, I believe the best way to bet on the Eagles quarterback is to take the OVER on his attempts.
Zack Baun UNDER 10.5 Tackles (-120)
Zack Baun has averaged 8.66 tackles per game in the playoffs and 9.43 tackles per game in the regular season so I'm a bit confused why his tackles total is set at 10.5 juiced to the OVER for the Super Bowl.
Will he impact the outcome of this game? Absolutely. Is 10.5 too high a number for his tackles total? Yes.
