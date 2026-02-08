Best Super Bowl Prop Bets Today (Target Kenneth Walker to Have Big Game vs. Patriots)

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday! By the end of the night tonight, the NFL season will officially be over, and we'll have to wait months to see professional football back in action. That's why we need to make the most of tonight's game.

You can find every single one of the bets I placed for the game in 60 Bets for Super Bowl 60, but in this article, I'm going to lay out a few of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Best Super Bowl Prop Bets

Kenneth Walker OVER 95.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM

OVER 7.5 Punts (-110) via DraftKings

TreVeyon Henderson OVER 5.5 Rush Attempts (+112) via FanDuel

Jason Myers UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+146) via Caesars

Kenneth Walker OVER 95.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

Kenneth Walker racked up 111 all-purpose yards in the NFC Championship and 145 yards in the Divisional Round. I'm banking on him being the focal point of the Seahawks' offensive gameplan. If Seattle has a late-lead, expect the Seahawks to hand the ball off to Walker in hopes of running out the clock.

OVER 7.5 Punts (-110)

Both teams rank outside the top 10 in third-down conversion rate, and the Seahawks rank dead last in the NFL in fourth-down attempts. Both of those factors should lead to there being plenty of punts in this game. The Patriots have punted an average of 6.3 times per game in the playoffs. If they hit that average again and the Seahawks punt just twice, this bet will cash.

It's another way to bet if you think this game will be a defensive battle.

TreVeyon Henderson OVER 5.5 Rush Attempts (+112)

There's an overwhelming narrative heading into this game that Rhamondre Stevenson will be used as the primary running back, and TreVeyon Henderson's carries will be limited, based on the fact that he had just three attempts in the AFC Championship. I fight back against that narrative. The Patriots have gone with the hot hand all season, and things change every week. In Week 7, he had just two carries against the Titans. The next week, he had 10. In Week 15, he had only five carries against the Ravens; the next week, he had 19.

Jason Myers UNDER 1.5 Field Goals Made (+146)

The Patriots' defense ranks 23rd in red zone efficiency, allowing teams to score a touchdown on 60.42% of red zone trips against them. Meanwhile, Seattle's offense scores a touchdown on 57.14% of its red zone trips. Jason Myers may kick plenty of extra points, but I think he'll have a relatively quiet day from a field goals perspective.

