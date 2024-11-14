Best and Worst ATS Teams this Season (Lions Continue to Cover the Spread)
We're into the second half of the 2024 season which means before we enter the final stretch, let's take a step back and see which teams have been the best and worst to bet on.
They say good teams win but great teams cover, so if that's true, a team's spread record may give us an indication if they should be considered true contenders to go on a deep playoff run. Let's take a look at the best and worst teams against the spread this season.
Top 10 NFL Teams Against the Spread
- Detroit Lions (7-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
- Washington Commanders (7-2-1)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-3)
- Denver Broncos (7-3)
- Arizona Cardinals (7-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)
- Buffalo Bills (6-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)
The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers hold the best spread records in the NFL at 7-2. Many people expected the Lions to be a strong team this season, but they're exceeding even their most optimistic expectations. They lead the NFL in average scoring margin at +12.6, which is 2.9 points better than the next best team.
The Steelers, Commanders, Broncos, and Cardinals all fall under the category of teams who many people think would be non-playoff teams but have played well and are now currently sitting in a postseason berth.
Worst NFL Teams Against the Spread
- Tennessee Titans (1-8)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (2-6-1)
- Carolina Panthers (3-7)
- New York Giants (3-7)
- New York Jets (3-7)
- Cleveland Browns (3-6)
- Miami Dolphins (3-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
- New Orleans Saints (4-6)
The worst team against the spread this season has been the Tennessee Titans, who are 1-8 ATS through their first nine games. Few people expected them to be good this season, but an offense that has continuously turned the ball over and an abysmal special teams has caused them to lose by an average of 9.2 points per game, allowing their opponents to cover the number.
It's a bad time to be a New York football fan. Not only do both teams sit in the basement of their respective conferences, but they have been terrible against the spread as well, sitting at 3-7 through their first 10 games.
