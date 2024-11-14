Best and Worst NFL Over/Under Teams This Season (Ravens Play Nothing But High-Scoring Games)
We're into the second half of the NFL season so it's time to take a step back to see where each team stands.
If we take a look at each team's OVER/UNDER record through the first 10 weeks, we're not only going to get a good idea of which teams we can capitalize betting on the total in games they're involved in, but we'll also know which teams play in the most exciting games. If you want to watch high-scoring games, you may want to tune in when two teams play who have a great record on the OVER. If defense is more your thing, then watch games involving two teams with a great UNDER record.
Let's take a look.
Best NFL OVER Teams
- Baltimore Ravens (9-1)
- Washington Commanders (7-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (7-3)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)
- Carolina Panthers (7-3)
- Las Vegas Raiders (6-3)
- Tennessee Titans (5-3-1)
- Denver Broncos (6-4)
- Buffalo Bills (6-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)
- New Orleans Saints (6-4)
The Baltimore Ravens are by far the best team when it comes to the OVER this season, and it makes total sense when you look at their numbers. They have the best offense in the league, averaging 31.8 points per game and 7.1 yards per play, both the top marks in the NFL. Meanwhile, their defense allows 25.3 points per game and 5.7 yards per play, which ranks 25th and 27th in the league.
The list is mostly made up of teams with strong offenses and subpar defenses, but one name that sticks out as a surprising one is the Denver Broncos. While their defense is far better than their offense, Bo Nix has impressed in his rookie season, leading them to score more points on a weekly basis than people expect.
Best NFL UNDER Teams
- Houston Texans (8-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-2)
- New York Giants (7-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-3)
- Chicago Bears (6-3)
- Cleveland Browns (6-3)
- Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-4)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-4)
- Detroit Lions (5-4)
The Houston Texans have been the top UNDER team this season at 8-2. An underperforming offense and a defense that has exceeded expectations is largely the cause of the Texans playing in low-scoring games throughout the season.
The second best UNDER team is the Chargers, who have had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, limiting teams to scoring just 13.1 points per game, 3.1 points fewer than the next best scoring defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!