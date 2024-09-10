Bet On Ladd McConkey to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year Before It's Too Late
Most bettors forget about the futures market once the NFL season kicks off, but in my opinion, Week 1 gave us enough information about a certain award that now is the time to place a certain bet.
The market I'm referring to is Offensive Rookie of the Year, which has the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, set as the significant favorite. After Week 1 action, there's one name I'm targetting further down the odds list that I think we should all be betting on now before the value disappears.
That name is Ladd McConkey, the rookie wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Caleb Williams +140
- Jayden Daniels +470
- Marvin Harrison Jr. +750
- Xavier Worthy +1100
- Malik Nabers +1500
- Bo Nix +1600
- Drake Maye +1900
- Keon Coleman +2800
- Brian Thomas Jr. +2800
- Ladd McConkey +3500
- Brock Bowers +4000
Ladd McConkey is a Strong Contender for OROY
There were plenty of question marks surrounding the Chargers receiving core and who would be the top target for quarterback Justin Herbert, but Week 1 provided some answers. McConkey led the team in both receptions (five) and targets (seven) while racking up 39 yards and a touchdown.
If he's the No. 1 target in Los Angeles for the entire season, there's no reason why he can't be part of a serious conversation to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. His case is helped by the fact that none of the other top options had a significant Week 1 performance outside of Xavier Worthy of the Chiefs.
Williams failed to reach 100 yards through the air, Jayden Daniels had an average game against the Bucs, and Marvin Harrison Jr. was held to one reception for four yards.
Whether or not McConkey will win the award is a whole different question, but there's no doubt in my mind his odds will shorten significantly as the weeks go on. If you want to have a bet on him at 35-1 odds, now may be your last chance to do it.
He and the Chargers will take on the lowly Carolina Panthers and Week 2 and if the Georgia product is their leading receiver once again, he's going to skyrocket up the list of odds in a hurry.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!