Bet Rashid Shaheed to be Seahawks Secret Weapon at Super Bowl 60

It's not rare for an unlikely hero to emerge in the Super Bowl to help lead his team to victory. Each year, I try to predict who that player is going to be, and then attack them on the betting market.

For Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the player I'm targeting as the secret weapon is Seahawks' wide receiver and returner, Rashid Shaheed. Here's how I'm betting on him.

Rashid Shaheed Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Rashid Shaheed Most Receiving Yards (+2200)

I'm going to take a long shot on Rashid Shaheed to finish with the most receiving yards. He may not get many passes thrown his way, but in a game that I think is largely going to be tough for all receivers involved, if Shaheed can break off a couple of long plays, it could be enough to finish with the most receiving yards. The speedster doesn't need many receptions to rack up yards in a hurry.

Rashid Shaheed 10+ Rushing Yards (+140)

Rashid Shaheed has often been used as a runner of the football since the Seahawks traded for him midseason, but he's seen even more attempts since their running back, Zach Charbonnet, went down with an injury. Shaheed has three carries for 27 yards for the Seahawks in the postseason. Let's see if he can reach 10+ yards in the Super Bowl.

Rashid Shaheed Anytime Touchdown (+350)

Shaheed is the only player on the Seahawks who has a chance to score a touchdown three different ways. He can catch a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold, run it in himself on a Jet Sweep, and he can also return a kick for a score. He's scored three times since joining Seattle midseason, including returning the opening kickoff for the Seahawks against the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Rashid Shaheed Super Bowl MVP (+3000)

If Shaheed makes the most of his opportunities in the Super Bowl, there's certainly a world in which he'll be in contention to win Super Bowl MVP. If he scores once on special teams and another time on offense, while hauling in a few deep passes, it would be hard for the voters not to give it to the Seahawks' utility tool. He's worth a look at 30-1.

