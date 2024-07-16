Bet This Longshot Golfer at 120-1 Odds to Win the 2024 British Open
Brian Harman shocked the golf world when he not only won the 2023 British Open but ran away from the field, winning by six strokes. Before the tournament teed off, the American's odds to win the final major of 2023 were set at 120-1.
I was lucky enough to be one of the bettors that had placed some money on him and I've been big-game hunting ever since, trying to find another golfer at 100-1 odds or longer who can achieve the same feat.
One year after cashing that bet, we're back at the Open so naturally I immediately went on the lookout to see who this year's version of Brian Harman could be. The name I settled on is at exactly the same odds Harman was last year: 120-1.
If you've been following my golf picks this season, this bet won't come as a surprise to you. I've bet on this golfer a handful of times already in 2024 and despite him not yet winning, I'm still confident in my evaluation of him.
That golfer is Alex Noren.
Alex Noren British Open odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- To win: 120-1
- Top 5: +1300
- Top 10: +550
- Top 20: +220
- Top 30: +160
- Top 40: -110
British Open longshot pick
Will Alex Noren win? Probably not. Does he deserve to be in the top 10 on the odds list? I don't think so. Is there some significant betting value on him at his current odds? Absolutely.
No matter which way you want to bet on him, whether it's to win at 120-1 or finish in the top 40 at -110, I'd recommend investing in the Swede one way or another.
There are a lot of things to like about him this week. First of all, you may be surprised to find out he enters this week ranking 13th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. That means he has statistically been the 13th best golfer on the Tour this season. That alone makes him worth a bet at his current odds.
The 42-year old has also had his best major performances at the Open throughout his career. He finished T9 in this event in 2012, T6 in 2017, T11 in 2019, and even put together a solid T23 performance together last year at 42 years old in a season where we wasn't playing near as well as he has in 2024.
I was betting on Noren a lot earlier this season but I got off him after he seemed to fall out of form, missing the cut in three of four events in June. Then he got back to Europe last week and found his swing again, finishing T10 at the Scottish Open.
That performance was enough to convince me it's time to hop back on the Noren train one more time this season.
If you want a longshot, dark horse bet this week or a cheap option for your DFS lineup, Noren is your guy.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!