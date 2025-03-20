BetMGM Bonus Code for March Madness: Use SI1500 to Claim up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
The NCAA tournament is here, and the excitement is building. No. 1 seeds Auburn and Houston begin their title chase as teams nationwide battle for a championship. Every game brings drama, heroics, and the magic of March Madness.
BetMGM is giving new users a way to get in on the action. Sign up with bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets or, if you’re in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, get a bet $10, get $150 deal.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Before you claim your BetMGM bonus code, here’s what you need to know about the offer's terms and conditions:
- To take advantage of this offer, new BetMGM users must enter bonus code SI1500 and make a minimum deposit of $10.
- If your first bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will return your full stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- For bets under $50, you’ll receive one bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.
- If your bet is $50 or more, you’ll get five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original bet.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of receiving them, or they will expire.
- This BetMGM promotion is valid during March Madness and runs until 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 1, 2025.
This welcome bonus from BetMGM is perfect for those looking to maximize their $1,500 first bet. However, even if your initial wager is less than that, you can still qualify for the offer. Whatever the size of your bet, this promo ensures you have a solid start to your March Madness experience.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
New BetMGM users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of an exclusive March Madness promotion. Place a $10 bet, and if it wins, you’ll receive an additional $150 in bonus bets along with your cash payout.
Below are the key terms and conditions:
- Create a new BetMGM account, enter bonus code SI1500, and deposit at least $10.
- Place a qualifying first bet of $10 or more within seven days of signing up.
- If your first wager wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your winnings.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, must be used for wagering, and expire after seven days.
- This offer is available throughout March Madness and ends on April 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM is offering even more ways for existing users to get in on the March Madness action. With exclusive deals throughout the tournament, now’s the time to make your bets go further. Check out the latest promotions available to enhance your tournament experience:
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Enter BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em, make your selections, and earn points for a chance to win a share of the $25K prize pool each entry period.
- Underdog Boost: Get enhanced odds on longshots in the tournament’s early rounds. Any underdog with pregame moneyline odds of +200 or greater qualifies for an odds boost token.
- No Sweat Parlay Token: Make a March Madness parlay and get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Claiming this BetMGM promotion is as easy as it gets. Follow these steps:
- Register: Follow any link on this page to create your BetMGM account and enter bonus code SI1500. You’ll have to provide some basic personal information for account verification.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $10 to your account to activate the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Bet on a March Madness game or any other available market. If your first wager is unsuccessful, you will receive your initial stake back, up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus: If your first bet is under $50, you’ll get one bonus bet of equal value. If your first bet is $50 or more, you’ll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, however, some states have restrictions on college sports betting or player props, while most allow wagering on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see where your state stands.
Compare March Madness betting promos
After claiming your BetMGM bonus code offer, you can take advantage of three more exciting welcome bonuses throughout the duration of the tournament. Here’s an overview of each new-user promotion:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
