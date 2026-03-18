Betting Splits for March Madness First Round: Which Teams Are Receiving Most Money in Round of 64?
The NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 is set to begin on Thursday, giving us two straight days of pure chaos.
If you have yet to place your bets or you need some more help filling out your bracket, this article may help you out. DraftKings Sportsbook has released its betting splits for every game in the Round of 64, so let's take a look at which side the public is betting in the coming days.
All figures below will be the percentage of the total amount of dollars bet, not the total number of individual bets.
March Madness Betting Splits
TCU vs. Ohio State Betting Splits
- Moneyline: TCU +120 (52%)
- Spread: TCU +2.5 (55%)
- Total: UNDER 146.5 (59%)
Troy vs. Nebraska Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Troy +650 (80%)
- Spread: Troy +13.5 (78%)
- Total: UNDER 136.5 (56%)
South Florida vs. Louisville Betting Splits
- Moneyline: South Florida +195 (79%)
- Spread: South Florida +5.5 (84%)
- Total: OVER 164.5 (67%)
High Point vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
- Moneyline: High Point +380 (52%)
- Spread: High Points +9.5 (-102)
- Total: OVER 163.5 (69%)
Siena vs. Duke Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Duke -20000 (78%)
- Spread: Duke -28.5 (65%)
- Total: OVER 135.5 (54%)
McNeese vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Vanderbilt -700 (63%)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -11.5 (55%)
- Total: OVER 150.5 (74%)
North Dakota State vs. Michigan State Betting Splits
- Moneyline: North Dakota State +1000 (59%)
- Spread: Michigan State -16.5 (60%)
- Total: UNDER 143.5 (55%)
Hawaii vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Hawaii +850 (74%)
- Spread: Hawaii +15.5 (61%)
- Total: UNDER 159.5 (69%)
VCU vs. UNC Betting Splits
- Moneyline: VCU +120 (58%)
- Spread: VCU +2.5 (56%)
- Total: UNDER 152.5 (90%)
Howard vs. Michigan Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Michigan -20000 (51%)
- Spread: Howard +31.5 (61%)
- Total: OVER 151.5 (82%)
Texas vs. BYU Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Texas +124 (67%)
- Spread: BYU -1.5 (84%)
- Total: OVER 159.5 (84%)
Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Texas A&M +136 (59%)
- Spread: Saint Mary's -3.5 (61%)
- Total: UNDER 147.5 (60%)
Pennsylvania vs. Illinois Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Pennsylvania +2000 (93%)
- Spread: Pennsylvania +24.5 (63%)
- Total: OVER 150.5 (73%)
Saint Louis vs. Georgia Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Saint Louis +124 (71%)
- Spread: Georgia -1.5 (66%)
- Total: UNDER 169.5 (59%)
Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Kennesaw State +1400 (85%)
- Spread: Gonzaga -20.5 (68%)
- Total: UNDER 154.5 (71%)
Idaho vs. Houston Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Idaho +2200 (78%)
- Spread: Houston -23.5 (89%)
- Total: OVER 136.5 (59%)
Santa Clara vs. Kentucky Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Santa Clara +136 (58%)
- Spread: Santa Clara +3.5 (60%)
- Total: UNDER 160.5 (75%)
Akron vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Akron +270 (81%)
- Spread: Akron +7.5 (84%)
- Total: UNDER 156.5 (59%)
LIU vs. Arizona Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Arizona -100000 (69%)
- Spread: Arizona -30.5 (69%)
- Total: UNDER 150.5 (83%)
Wright State vs. Virginia Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Wright State +1300 (84%)
- Spread: Wright State +18.5 (52%)
- Total: UNDER 145.5 (70%)
Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Tennessee State +2200 (82%)
- Spread: Iowa State -24.5 (71%)
- Total: UNDER 148.5 (59%)
Hofstra vs. Alabama Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Hofstra +550 (78%)
- Spread: Hofstra +11.5 (66%)
- Total: UNDER 159.5 (69%)
Utah State vs. Villanova Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Utah State -125 (55%)
- Spread: Utah State -1.5 (57%)
- Total: UNDER 146.5 (66%)
Iowa vs. Clemson Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Clemson +114 (50%)
- Spread: Iowa -2.5 (74%)
- Total: UNDER 128.5 (67%)
Northern Iowa vs. St. John's Betting Splits
- Moneyline: St. John's -600 (90%)
- Spread: St. John's -10.5 (53%)
- Total: OVER 131.5 (57%)
UCF vs. UCLA Betting Splits
- Moneyline: UCF +205 (58%)
- Spread: UCLA -5.5 (55%)
- Total: UNDER 152.5 (80%)
Queens vs. Purdue Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Queens +2200
- Spread: Purdue -25.5 (67%)
- Total: UNDER 163.5 (63%)
California Baptist vs. Kansas Betting Splits
- Moneyline: California Baptist +750 (58%)
- Spread: Kansas -14.5 (75%)
- Total: UNDER 138.5 (62%)
Furman vs. UConn Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Furman +1700 (86%)
- Spread: UConn -20.5 (64%)
- Total: UNDER 136.5 (71%)
Missouri vs. Miami Betting Splits
- Moneyline: Missouri +110 (67%)
- Spread: Miami -1.5 (57%)
- Total: UNDER 147.5 (81%)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets