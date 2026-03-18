The NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 is set to begin on Thursday, giving us two straight days of pure chaos.

If you have yet to place your bets or you need some more help filling out your bracket, this article may help you out. DraftKings Sportsbook has released its betting splits for every game in the Round of 64, so let's take a look at which side the public is betting in the coming days.

All figures below will be the percentage of the total amount of dollars bet, not the total number of individual bets.

March Madness Betting Splits

TCU vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

Moneyline: TCU +120 (52%)

Spread: TCU +2.5 (55%)

Total: UNDER 146.5 (59%)

Troy vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

Moneyline: Troy +650 (80%)

Spread: Troy +13.5 (78%)

Total: UNDER 136.5 (56%)

South Florida vs. Louisville Betting Splits

Moneyline: South Florida +195 (79%)

Spread: South Florida +5.5 (84%)

Total: OVER 164.5 (67%)

High Point vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

Moneyline: High Point +380 (52%)

Spread: High Points +9.5 (-102)

Total: OVER 163.5 (69%)

Siena vs. Duke Betting Splits

Moneyline: Duke -20000 (78%)

Spread: Duke -28.5 (65%)

Total: OVER 135.5 (54%)

McNeese vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -700 (63%)

Spread: Vanderbilt -11.5 (55%)

Total: OVER 150.5 (74%)

North Dakota State vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

Moneyline: North Dakota State +1000 (59%)

Spread: Michigan State -16.5 (60%)

Total: UNDER 143.5 (55%)

Hawaii vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

Moneyline: Hawaii +850 (74%)

Spread: Hawaii +15.5 (61%)

Total: UNDER 159.5 (69%)

VCU vs. UNC Betting Splits

Moneyline: VCU +120 (58%)

Spread: VCU +2.5 (56%)

Total: UNDER 152.5 (90%)

Howard vs. Michigan Betting Splits

Moneyline: Michigan -20000 (51%)

Spread: Howard +31.5 (61%)

Total: OVER 151.5 (82%)

Texas vs. BYU Betting Splits

Moneyline: Texas +124 (67%)

Spread: BYU -1.5 (84%)

Total: OVER 159.5 (84%)

Texas A&M vs. Saint Mary's Betting Splits

Moneyline: Texas A&M +136 (59%)

Spread: Saint Mary's -3.5 (61%)

Total: UNDER 147.5 (60%)

Pennsylvania vs. Illinois Betting Splits

Moneyline: Pennsylvania +2000 (93%)

Spread: Pennsylvania +24.5 (63%)

Total: OVER 150.5 (73%)

Saint Louis vs. Georgia Betting Splits

Moneyline: Saint Louis +124 (71%)

Spread: Georgia -1.5 (66%)

Total: UNDER 169.5 (59%)

Kennesaw State vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

Moneyline: Kennesaw State +1400 (85%)

Spread: Gonzaga -20.5 (68%)

Total: UNDER 154.5 (71%)

Idaho vs. Houston Betting Splits

Moneyline: Idaho +2200 (78%)

Spread: Houston -23.5 (89%)

Total: OVER 136.5 (59%)

Santa Clara vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

Moneyline: Santa Clara +136 (58%)

Spread: Santa Clara +3.5 (60%)

Total: UNDER 160.5 (75%)

Akron vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

Moneyline: Akron +270 (81%)

Spread: Akron +7.5 (84%)

Total: UNDER 156.5 (59%)

LIU vs. Arizona Betting Splits

Moneyline: Arizona -100000 (69%)

Spread: Arizona -30.5 (69%)

Total: UNDER 150.5 (83%)

Wright State vs. Virginia Betting Splits

Moneyline: Wright State +1300 (84%)

Spread: Wright State +18.5 (52%)

Total: UNDER 145.5 (70%)

Tennessee State vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

Moneyline: Tennessee State +2200 (82%)

Spread: Iowa State -24.5 (71%)

Total: UNDER 148.5 (59%)

Hofstra vs. Alabama Betting Splits

Moneyline: Hofstra +550 (78%)

Spread: Hofstra +11.5 (66%)

Total: UNDER 159.5 (69%)

Utah State vs. Villanova Betting Splits

Moneyline: Utah State -125 (55%)

Spread: Utah State -1.5 (57%)

Total: UNDER 146.5 (66%)

Iowa vs. Clemson Betting Splits

Moneyline: Clemson +114 (50%)

Spread: Iowa -2.5 (74%)

Total: UNDER 128.5 (67%)

Northern Iowa vs. St. John's Betting Splits

Moneyline: St. John's -600 (90%)

Spread: St. John's -10.5 (53%)

Total: OVER 131.5 (57%)

UCF vs. UCLA Betting Splits

Moneyline: UCF +205 (58%)

Spread: UCLA -5.5 (55%)

Total: UNDER 152.5 (80%)

Queens vs. Purdue Betting Splits

Moneyline: Queens +2200

Spread: Purdue -25.5 (67%)

Total: UNDER 163.5 (63%)

California Baptist vs. Kansas Betting Splits

Moneyline: California Baptist +750 (58%)

Spread: Kansas -14.5 (75%)

Total: UNDER 138.5 (62%)

Furman vs. UConn Betting Splits

Moneyline: Furman +1700 (86%)

Spread: UConn -20.5 (64%)

Total: UNDER 136.5 (71%)

Missouri vs. Miami Betting Splits

Moneyline: Missouri +110 (67%)

Spread: Miami -1.5 (57%)

Total: UNDER 147.5 (81%)

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