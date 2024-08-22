Bettor Buys into Deion Sanders, Colorado with Big Bet on Buffaloes to Win Big 12
The Big 12 is going through some seismic changes in the age of college football realignment, and the conference is ripe for a new champion to emerge after the incredibly talented programs, Texas and Oklahoma, left for the SEC.
One bettor is banking on the new top team to be Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes as seen below. A bettor at BETMGM wagered $10,000 to win $250,000 on the Buffs to win the Big 12 conference title in its first season back in the league after returning from the PAC-12.
The Buffs enter a revamped Big 12 as a longshot to compete, the team’s win total is 5.5 so making a bowl game would count as a success, but the team’s ceiling with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way superstar Travis Hunter is quite high.
Of course, this bettor is buying into the upside of Colorado and that Sanders can pounce on a relatively wide open and unpredictable conference.
There are 10 (!) teams with a win total of six or more and rated above Colorado with odds of +2000 or below, implying that this conference can go in a myriad of ways.
The Buffs open its season at home against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State before playing Nebraska and Colorado State before opening Big 12 play at home against Baylor in Week 4 on September 21st.
Below, you’ll find the BIg 12 title odds for the 2024 season from BETMGM.
2024 Big 12 Conference Championship Odds
- Utah: +275
- Kansas State: +375
- Oklahoma State: +700
- Kansas: +900
- Iowa State: +900
- UCF: +900
- Arizona: +1400
- Texas Tech: +1600
- TCU: +2000
- West Virginia: +2000
- Colorado: +2500
- Baylor: +6000
- Cincinnati: +8000
- Arizona State: +10000
- BYU: +15000
- Houston: +15000
