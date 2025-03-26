Bettor Drops $100K Wager on Lakers to Win NBA Championship, Could Win $1 Million

Since the 1996-97 season, every team that won the NBA Finals finished top 8 in net rating in the regular season.



This season's top 8 in net rating:



1. Thunder

2. Cavs

3. Celtics

4. Grizzlies

5. Rockets

6. Timberwolves

7. Knicks

8. Nuggets



Notable:



9. LAC

10. GSW

14. LAL