Bettor Has $30K Wager Riding on Bills Super Bowl Odds With Massive Payout
The NFL Playoffs are officially set and there's one bettor who has a lot riding on the Buffalo Bills.
According to Ben Fawkes, a bettor place a $30k bet on the Buffalo Bills to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The wager was placed at 12-1 odds back on Oct. 25 when the Bills were at 5-2.
Whether or not the bet will cash is up for debate, but at the very least, the bettor can sleep comfortably knowing he has a great number ahead of the start of the postseason. Let's take a look at the latest odds at DraftKings.
Odds to Win Super Bowl 59
- Lions +280
- Chiefs +350
- Ravens +600
- Bills +650
- Eagles +700
- Vikings +1600
- Packers +2000
- Buccaneers +2500
- Chargers +2800
- Commanders +4500
- Rams +4500
- Broncos +6500
- Texans +8000
- Steelers +9000
The Lions and Chiefs are understandably atop the odds list based on having the first round BYE, but the Bills are second amongst all non-BYE teams at +650 odds. At those odds, the Bills have an implied probability of 13.33%. That chance is much better than the +1200 odds the bettor placed the bet at, which is an implied probability of 7.69%.
The Bills also benefit from being significant favorites in the opening round against the Broncos. Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite against Denver but if they get past Sean Payton and Co., their games will likely get significantly more difficult.
Can the Bills finally exorcise their demons and lift the Lombardi Trophy? We know of at least one bettor who certainly hopes it'll happen.
