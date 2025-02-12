Bettor Makes Insane Bet on Raiders That Could Win $1 Million in 2025 Season
It didn't take long for Super Bowl 60 bets to start rolling in and the first big one came just a few days after the final whistle blew at Super Bowl 59.
The first big bet is also a baffling one. A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook has placed a $10,000 wager on the Las Vegas Raiders to win next year's Super Bowl. The bet, if it happens to hit, would win the bettor $1 million.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Raiders +10000
The Raiders are set at 100-1 to win Super Bowl 60 and for good reason. Not only does the team still need to find a quarterback to lead this franchise for years to come, but they have no significant offensive weapons and their defense failed to live up to expectations this past season.
It's not completely rare for a team to go from one of the worst one season to a playoff team the next. The Washington Commanders did it last year and the Houston Texans did it the year before. With that being said, those teams typically find themselves overpowered in the postseason once they have to face an elite team.
That leads me to believe the best-case scenario would be for the Raiders to make the playoffs next year, but when it comes to the aforementioned examples of teams that were able to do it, the common denominator was they found their franchise quarterback. Will the Raiders be able to do that this offseason? Likely not.
It's a bet that could yield a big payout, but a losing bet is a losing bet. I wouldn't recommend following this bettor's footsteps.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!