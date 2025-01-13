Bettor Placed Multiple Six-Figure Wagers on Eagles' Futures Ahead of Win vs. Packers
Ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles convincing win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, one bettor began loading up on Philadelphia futures bets.
One bettor at the Borgata took the No. 2 seed in the NFC Eagles to win the NFC and the Super Bowl at +325 and +700, respectively at $50,000 a pop on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles moved one win closer to cashing those tickets with the 22-10 win at home.
The Eagles are now +200 and +450, respectively following the win as the team will play the winner of Monday’s Vikings vs. Rams game (being played in Arizona).
Philadelphia’s defense turned the Packers over four times in the win as the offense continues to reacclimate Jalen Hurts back onto the field after the starting quarterback missed the team’s last two games with a concussion.
The Eagles are two years removed from making the Super Bowl and look the part once again, just two wins away from returning to the big game. For this one bettor, confidence is high and the equity on that bet is only growing.
For now, here are the updated Super Bowl odds where the Eagles are viewed as the third choice in the betting market, behind each conference’s No. 1 seed Lions and Chiefs.
Super Bowl LIX Odds
- Detroit Lions: +300
- Kansas City Chiefs: +350
- Philadelphia Eagles: +450
- Baltimore Ravens: +470
- Buffalo Bills: +550
- Minnesota Vikings: +1300
- Washington Commanders: +3000
- Los Angeles Rams: +3500
- Houston Texans: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.