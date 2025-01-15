Bettor Places $110K Wager on Texans for Divisional Round Matchup vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans erased a slow start to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on wild card weekend to set up a divisional showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
While the line moves towards Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, there is at least one big bet coming in on the Texans, including in Michigan at Caesars Sportsbook. One bettor put up $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Texas +8 against the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions.
The Texans were a three-point underdog against the Chargers at home last weekend, pulling away to win 32-12, to set up this matchup. Houston played in Kansas City recently, back on December 21st, losing 27-19 as three-and-a-half point underdogs. However, now the point spread has blown out through a touchdown as the Texans limped to the finish line of the regular season and now face the Chiefs in a postseason setting.
In that first meeting, Houston also lost Tank Dell, one of the team’s primary pass catchers, and it’s clear that the offense has taken a hit since then, which can also explain some of the line movement toward Kansas City.
However, one bettor hasn’t been deterred from taking the points with the AFC South champs. Here are the updated odds for this divisional weekend showdown.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texans: +8.5 (-110)
- Chiefs: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans: +350
- Chiefs: -460
Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
NFL Betting Expert Predicts Postseason Stunner
While one bettor at Caesars was bold to take the points with the Texans, our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan will go one step further, calling for Houston to beat Kansas City and stop the Chiefs' quest for a three-peat.
Here’s what he had to say in his postseason best bets column.
The Chiefs' biggest strength is their third down offense. Patrick Mahomes thrives on third down and their offense is third in the NFL in the area. If the Texans can pull off their upset, it'll be because of their third down defense which ranks third in the NFL, keeping teams to converting third downs at a rate of just 35.5%. They're also fourth in opponent EPA on third down and third in opponent third down success rate.
MacMillan notes a ton of stats that go against the Chiefs laying a ton of points in this game, including the team being 20th in net yards per play in the regular season despite a gaudy 15-2 record.
The Chiefs have the best quarterback on its side which always gives them a chance, but not to win by the margin the point spread indicates.
