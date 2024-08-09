Bettor Places Crazy Bet on Marvin Harrison Jr. In His Rookie Season
You would be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't think Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be a great wide receiver in the NFL. In fact, you'll likely find plenty of people who are betting on him to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year.
But, there's one person who has more faith in the Cardinals rookie than perhaps any other football fan out there. According to Ben Fawkes, DraftKings Sportsbook has accepted a wager from a bettor on the No. 3 overall pick to win NFL MVP in 2024.
The $350 bet would win the brave bettor a $150k profit if Harrison Jr. is able to achieve the improbable.
Marvin Harrison Jr. MVP Odds
- Marvin Harrison Jr. to Win NFL MVP +300000
The Cardinals rookie is third on the odds list to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +600 odds, but is listed at 300-1 to win NFL MVP. Those odds give him an implied probability of 0.33% of being named the top player in the league in his rookie season.
The win would be a historic one if he's able to pull it off. The only rookie to ever win NFL MVP was Jim Brown in 1957 and no wide receiver has ever won the award in the history of the NFL. That means Harrison Jr. would set two historic marks; becoming the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to win MVP while also being the first receiver to ever do it.
Harrison Jr. is set up to succeed in his rookie year with him being the beneficiary of immediately being the No. 1 offensive weapon on the Cardinals while also playing with one of the better quarterbacks in the league in Kyler Murray. With that being said, winning NFL MVP may be a bit of a stretch to say the least.
He hauled in 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons with Ohio State.
