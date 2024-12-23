Bettor Places Over $1 Million Wager on Chiefs vs. Steelers Christmas Matchup
The holidays are always interesting ... especially if you have a million dollars on the line.
That's right, one bettor at Caesars Sportsbook place $1.45 million on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to pick up a road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.
Currently, the Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites on the road in this game, and they have odds of -165 (an implied probability of 62.26 percent) to beat the Steelers in Week 17.
So far this season, the Chiefs have only lost one game -- to the Buffalo Bills -- and they've also done a decent job when favored on the road, covering the spread in three of their five games in that spot.
However, the Steelers are an impressive 5-2 against the spread as underdogs this season, and since Mike Tomlin took over as the franchise's head coach in the 2007 season, the Steelers are the best team against the spread as an underdog in the NFL.
This bettor doesn't seem too worried about those trends, but opening gifts of Christmas certainly has a different meaning when one of them could be cashing a $1.45 million bet.
