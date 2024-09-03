Bettor Places Six-Figure Season-Long Wager on Bears Ahead of Week 1
Week 1 of the NFL season is upon us, and one bettor is already backing the Chicago Bears...
... for the full season.
At BetRivers Sportsbook, bettor wagered $161,290 on the Chicago Bears to finish OVER their win total of 8.5 (-162 odds). The bet would win them nearly $100,000 if the Bears can complete the feat.
Chicago Bears Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
BetRivers is one of the few sportsbooks still offering the Bears at 8.5 wins -- even though it is juiced to the OVER.
At DraftKings, oddsmakers have set Chicago at 9.5 wins (Over +120/Under -150) for the 2024 season.
With Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze creating a revamped offense, Chicago may be able to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC. However, the Bears don't have an easy division with both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions coming off of playoff berths last season.
Chicago has won nine or more games just one time since the start of the 2013 season. Chicago has three eight-win seasons over that stretch and one season with 12 wins.
This bettor is putting a lot of faith in Williams and company to turn around a franchise that has been anything but a constant playoff contender in the last 10 years.
