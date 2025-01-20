Bettor Puts Up $100,000 on Ohio State to Win National Championship vs. Notre Dame
As we draw closer to the National Championship Game, the big bets are starting to roll in.
Ohio State has separated from the pack in the College Football Playoff as the best team in the 12-team postseason, and that has been apparent in the betting market as the Buckeyes are laying north of a touchdown against Notre Dame.
The Buckeyes are a heavy favorite against the Fighting Irish, who won back-to-back coin flip games in the eyes of oddsmakers, but are devoid of the high end talent that Ohio State possesses.
One bettor is bullish on OSU’s chances of winning the National Championship on Monday, putting $100,000 on the favorite to win $27,000.
Notre Dame has managed to withstand injuries along the roster and navigate a tricky path to the final game, but this bettor think it ends in a runner up finish this season.
Here are the updated betting odds for the National Championship.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -8.5 (-110)
- Notre Dame: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -370
- Notre Dame: +310
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ohio State Enters National Championship as Big Favorites
The Buckeyes are a big favorite, something that isn’t uncommon in the CFP era. While there are more teams than ever before in the first season of the 12-team postseason, there have been plenty of lopsided spreads.
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff, there have been 10 National Championship Games and only one had a point spread within a field goal. Favorites are 6-4, but have covered in the past six games.
