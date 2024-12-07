Bettor Unloads on Texas to Win National Championship, Would Net $5 Million-Plus
Ahead of the SEC Championship Game which could have massive implications as to Texas’ seed in the College Football Playoff, a bettor came in big on the Longhorns.
One sports bettor put $1.5 Million on Texas to win the National Championship at Caesars Sportsbook that would net the bettor $5.85 Million if the Longhorns won the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
Texas is a small favorite against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and with a win should secure a top two seed in the CFP with a BYE as well. If Oregon were to lose to Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game, Texas would likely jump to the No. 1 overall seed.
Upon the news of the Texas bet, the team has now become the lone favorite to win the title, ahead of Oregon. The Longhorns are now +350 to win it all.
The Longhorns are the betting favorite to win the National Championship and money is pouring on Steve Sarkisian’s bunch to continue its upward trajectory with a National Championship after making the SEC title game in its first year in the league.
Below, you will find the updated National Championship odds ahead of the SEC Championship Game.
2024 National Championship Odds
- Texas: +350
- Oregon: +375
- Georgia: +450
- Ohio State: +450
- Notre Dame: +800
- Penn State: +1000
- Alabama: +1200
- Tennessee: +1800
- SMU: +2800
- Indiana: +4000
- Boise State: +5000
- Arizona State: +6000
- Clemson: +7000
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.