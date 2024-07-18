Bettors Makes Big Wager on Bronny James to win NBA Rookie of the Year
Bronny James has had an inauspicious start to his NBA career, shooting the ball terribly and getting beat on defense in his three games Sumer League games thus far.
That didn't deter one bettor from making a four-figure wager on him to win NBA Rookie of the Year.
According to betting insider Ben Fawkes, someone wagered $1,000 on James to win Rookie of the Year at +25000 odds at BetMGM. The bettor stands to make $250,000 if the bet hits.
James has been the most highly-bet rookie to claim the title, likely based on his last name coupled with the long odds. James is +30000 at BetMGM to win the award, though the bettor who wagered $1,000 likely got a lower price because of the size of his bet.
Outside of BeMGM, James is +25000 at DraftKings Sportsbook and +30000 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win Rookie of the Year.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is the betting favorite at most sportsbooks to win the award with +600 odds at the three sportsbooks mentioned above. James has the longest odds of any player to win the award. Here are the Top 10 in odds from FanDuel.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Zach Edey +600
Reed Sheppard +700
Zaccharie Risacher +800
Alexandre Sarr +1000
Matas Buzelis +1000
Dalton Knecht +1000
Stephon Castle +1000
Rob Dillingham +1500
Ron Holland +1500
Carlton Carrington +1500
Beyond being the son of LeBron James, nothing suggests Bronny James will win Rookie of the Year. He's averaged 7.3 points per game and shot 30% from the field and 12.5% from 3-point range in three Summer League games,
That's what you'd expect from a second-round pick who isn't even guaranteed a roster spot. Bettors are still lining up to wager on him, however.
Meanwhile, Lakers first-round pick Dalton Knecht is averaging over 20 points per game on 41.0% shooting and 41.2% from 3 in Summer League. He's +1000 to win the award at FanDuel, as noted above.
James faces an uphill climb to stay on with the Lakers throughout the season. Many expect him to start the year with the team so he and his father can become the first father-son duo to play on the same team, but what role he would have on the team remains questionable.
We're still in the early stages of Summer League, so perhaps this bettor will prove prophetic. Right now it seems likely they just donated $1K to BetMGM.
