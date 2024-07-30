Bettors Places Massive Bet With Six-Figure Payout on Detroit Lions to Win Super Bowl
Let the big NFL futures bets roll in!
One bettor at BetMGM placed a massive wager on the winner of Super Bowl 59, placing $20K on the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell to win it all at +1200 odds. If the Lions win the Super Bowl, this bettor would win $240,000.
It's quite the vote of confidence in a Lions team that made the NFC Championship Game last season, taking a huge step forward in Campbell's third season as the franchise's head coach.
Detroit has not won a Super Bowl in its history, so this bettor is taking a chance on Jared Goff and company making history in the 2024 season.
However, this isn't some crazy longshot bet.
The Lions are the No. 2 choice in the odds to win the NFC at +550 -- behind only the San Francisco 49ers -- and they're favored to win the NFC North at +135 odds. Detroit won the division last season, but there is a lot of hype around Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers as well in th NFC North.
Betting on a Super Bowl winner this early does give this bettor a chance to hedge if the Lions can repeat the success of last season's playoff run. The Lions went 12-5 and finished with a top five offense in both points scored and total yards.
With potent playmakers like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown around Goff, the Lions should be a force in the NFC this season.
