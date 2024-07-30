SI

Bettors Places Massive Bet With Six-Figure Payout on Detroit Lions to Win Super Bowl

One bettor has a ton of confidence in the Detroit Lions in the 2024 season, placing $20K on them to win the Super Bowl.

Peter Dewey

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let the big NFL futures bets roll in!

One bettor at BetMGM placed a massive wager on the winner of Super Bowl 59, placing $20K on the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell to win it all at +1200 odds. If the Lions win the Super Bowl, this bettor would win $240,000.

It's quite the vote of confidence in a Lions team that made the NFC Championship Game last season, taking a huge step forward in Campbell's third season as the franchise's head coach.

Detroit has not won a Super Bowl in its history, so this bettor is taking a chance on Jared Goff and company making history in the 2024 season.

However, this isn't some crazy longshot bet.

The Lions are the No. 2 choice in the odds to win the NFC at +550 -- behind only the San Francisco 49ers -- and they're favored to win the NFC North at +135 odds. Detroit won the division last season, but there is a lot of hype around Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers as well in th NFC North.

Betting on a Super Bowl winner this early does give this bettor a chance to hedge if the Lions can repeat the success of last season's playoff run. The Lions went 12-5 and finished with a top five offense in both points scored and total yards.

With potent playmakers like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown around Goff, the Lions should be a force in the NFC this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Peter Dewey

PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting