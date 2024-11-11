Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 10 (Cardinals Continue to Impress)
With each passing week of the NFL season the playoff picture is becoming more clear.
In the NFC, we likely already know three of the four division winners and two of the three wild card spots. The NFC West is still up for grabs and the final wild card spot could go to a small handful of teams, but the Lions, Eagles, Falcons, Vikings, and Commanders are likely going to take up five of the seven spots.
In the AFC, a similar story is being told. The Chiefs, Bills, and Texans all have a firm grasp on their respective divisions while the AFC North is still a toss up between the Steelers and Ravens. The Chargers will likely slot into a wild card spot, leaving the third wild card spot still in contention between the Broncos, Colts, and Bengals.
As the playoff picture becomes more clear, so do the Super Bowl odds. There were some significant movements in the latest odds after Sunday's action, so let's take a look.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Philadelphia Eagles (+1300 to +900)
Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles take care of business against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Washington Commanders let one get away against the Pittsburgh Steelers which allowed the Eagles to take over the top spot in the NFC East. As an added bonus, the Detroit Lions, despite getting the win, looked vulnerable for the first time in a while when they needed a second half comeback to beat the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.
San Francisco 49ers (+1300 to +1100)
The San Francisco 49ers came off their BYE to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 and they look more like their former selves with Christian McCaffrey back in their lineup. With that being said, they need to fix the issues that have plagued them, leading them to lose games they should win and making games be a lot closer than they should be.
They dominated the Buccaneers up and down the field but three missed field goals led to them needing a final minute drive to beat them.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+2800 to +2200)
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to look more like contenders week after week and are now a perfect 3-0 with Russell Wilson at quarterback. He has looked more like the Seahawks version of himself than he does the Broncos version, which was tough to watch at times the past two seasons. If he keeps playing this week, the Steelers could become a Super Bowl dark horse.
Los Angeles Chargers (+4000 to +3500)
The Chargers odds improved not because they did anything special against the lowly Titans, but because everyone below them lost, leading to a tightening of their grip on a wild card berth. They are now a game and a half clear from the Broncos for the No. 6 spot and 2.5 games clear from the Colts, who are currently the first team out at 4-6. Unless there's a late-season implosion, the Chargers will return to the playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals (+5000 to +4000)
The Arizona Cardinals continue to dominate games in which are projected to be coin flips. Now, they're all of a sudden first in the NFC West and in the mix for a wild card spot as well at 6-4. Kyler Murray is amid his most efficient season in the NFL and the Cardinals continue to not only win games, but win them convincingly.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Washington Commanders (+1800 to +2200)
The Commanders would have to implode down the stretch of the season to completely miss the playoffs, but the change in odds is likely due to losing the top spot in the NFC East. The bad news is the Eagles look red-hot at the moment, the good news is the Commanders have a chance to reclaim their hold on the division on Thursday when they face the Eagles in prime time.
Atlanta Falcons (+2500 to +5000)
The Falcons still have a stranglehold on the NFC South, but a Week 10 loss to the lowly New Orleans Saints showcased a lot of weaknesses this team has. Their defense is subpar at best and when their offense isn't clicking, they not only fail to move the ball, but they set their opponents up with great field position by way of dumb mistakes and turnovers.
The Falcons are a high-ceiling low-floor team. When at they're best, they can beat anyone. When at they're worst, they can lose to anyone. That's not a recipe for a deep playoff run in the NFL.
New York Jets (+5500 to +25000)
The Jets' season is all but over. A Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals dropped them to 3-7, and now they likely need to win out if they want any shot at making the playoffs. This has been a nightmare season for a team with huge expectations heading into the 2024 campaign. At 250-1, they now have a 0.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
