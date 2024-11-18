Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 11 (Steelers Are True Contenders)
The NFL Playoff picture is becoming more clear with each passing week of the NFL season.
In the AFC, we may already know the seven postseason teams after the Denver Broncos put together an impressive win against the Atlanta Falcons. Now, at 6-5, they have a full game lead on the Indianapolis Colts. In the NFC, the NFC West is completely wide open with all four teams within one game of the division lead, but the wild card spots are looking more and more locked up between the Vikings, Packers, and Commanders.
But, who's going to win the Super Bowl? Let's take a look at the teams who have seen the biggest movement, for better or for worse, after Week 11 action.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Buffalo Bills (+800 to +600)
We all already knew the Buffalo Bills would be a division winner and a playoff team, but their win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 not only puts them in the race for the No. 1 seed, but it also shows they have what it takes to beat the back-to-back defending champs. Is it finally the Bills year?
Philadelphia Eagles (+1100 to +700)
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a relatively easy schedule this season, but they proved their success wasn't a fluke when they beat the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. They now have the inside track on the NFC East crown and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They're also still very much alive in the race for the No. 1 seed, sitting just one game back from the Lions.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+2200 to +1600)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are now two games clear atop the AFC North. Few people had high expectations for them this season but they're now 4-0 in Russell Wilson starts and an impressive win against the Baltimore Ravens has officially made themselves Super Bowl contenders. Barring a late-season implosion, they'll at least host a playoff game, a huge step toward making a deep playoff run.
Los Angeles Chargers (+3500 to +2500)
The Los Angeles Chargers still have a long way to go if they want to surpass the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but a 7-3 record is looking like a lock for a playoff berth based on the lack of competition for the wild card spots. Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers may not be ready to compete against the elite teams in the NFL, but anything can happen once you get to the postseason.
Denver Broncos (+10000 to +4500)
The Denver Broncos have a tough end to their schedule, but beating the Falcons in Week 11 to improve to 6-5 gives them a solid chance of making the playoffs. Losses by both the Bengals and Jets also worked in their favor.
Now, they likely just need to hold off the 5-6 Colts and 4-6 Dolphins. Even Broncos fans don't think they're legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but locking up a playoff spot has to be looked at as a successful season in their first year with Bo Nix as their starter.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Baltimore Ravens (+600 to +900)
The Week 11 loss to the Steelers has significantly hurt the Ravens chances of winning the AFC North. Still, they have the best offense in the NFL and they're still on the inside track to make the playoffs. They need to figure out their defensive issues if they want to make a run at it, but they're still a team that no one is going to want to face in the playoffs.
San Francisco 49ers (+1100 to +2800)
The San Francisco 49ers chances to make the playoffs have fallen off a cliff after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11. They have now lost three games inside the division and based on how the NFC is shaping up, catching the Cardinals and winning the division may be their only path to the playoffs. The defending NFC champs may miss the postseason entirely.
Washington Commanders (+2200 to +3500)
The Washington Commanders are likely still a playoff team, but a loss to the Eagles on Thursday night showed they're not ready to win the division and they're also not quite at the level as the top teams in the conference. As a result, their Super Bowl odds fell, but Commanders fans still have to be happy how the first season in the Jayden Daniels era has gone.
Atlanta Falcons (+4000 to +7000)
The Atlanta Falcons are still on the inside track to win the NFC South, but back-to-back losses has opened the door for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get back in the mix. They likely need to go 3-3 in their last six games to lock up the division, but even if they do, they've shown they're not a series football team. An early postseason exit is in the cards for the Falcons.
Cincinnati Bengals (+5000 to +15000)
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season but everyone expected they'd eventually get hot and make a push for a playoff spot. Unfortunately, they continue to lose games and now they're out of luck. At 4-7, they're two games behind the Broncos and are behind the Colts and the Dolphins. They likely need to win out to make the playoffs, which means they're now in "can't bet" territory.
